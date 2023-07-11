Popular new glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists require some pre-procedure considerations but not necessarily discontinuation of the drugs to support the success of endoscopic procedures, according to a new Clinical Practice Update from the American Gastroenterological Association.

Use of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) has been associated with delayed gastric emptying, which raises a clinical concern about performing endoscopic procedures, especially upper endoscopies in patients using these medications, wrote Jana G. Al Hashash, MD, MSc, of the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Fla., and colleagues.

The Clinical Practice Update (CPU), published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, reviews the evidence and provides expert advice for clinicians on the evolving landscape of patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists prior to endoscopic procedures. The CPU reflects on the most recent literature and the experience of the authors, all experts in bariatric medicine and/or endoscopy.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) issued guidance that reflects concerns for the risk of aspiration in sedated patients because of delayed gastric motility from the use of GLP-1 RAs. The ASA advises patients on daily doses of GLP-1 RAs to refrain from taking the medications on the day of a procedure; those on weekly dosing should hold the drugs for a week prior to surgery.

However, the ASA suggestions do not differentiate based on the indication for the drug or for the type of procedure, and questions remain as to whether these changes are necessary and/or effective, the CPU authors said. The ASA’s guidance is based mainly on expert opinion, as not enough published evidence on this topic exists for a robust review and formal guideline, they added.

Recently, a multisociety statement from the AGA, AASLD, ACG, ASGE, and NASPGHAN noted that widespread implementation of the ASA guidance could be associated with unintended harms to patients.

Therefore, the AGA CPU suggests an individualized approach to managing patients on GLP-1 RAs in a pre-endoscopic setting.

For patients on GLP-1 RAs for diabetes management, discontinuing prior to endoscopic may not be worth the potential risk. Also, consider not only the dose and frequency of the GLP-1 RAs but also other comorbidities, medications, and potential gastrointestinal side effects.

"If patients taking GLP-1 RAs solely for weight loss can be identified beforehand, a dose of the medication could be withheld prior to endoscopy with likely little harm, though this should not be considered mandatory or evidence-based," the CPU authors wrote.

However, withholding a single dose of medication may not be enough for an individual’s gastric motility to return to normal, the authors emphasized.

Additionally, the ASA's suggestions for holding GLP-1 RAs add complexity to periprocedural medication management, which may strain resources and delay care.

The AGA CPU offers the following guidance for patients on GLP-1 RAs prior to endoscopy:

In general, patients using GLP-1 RAs who have followed the standard perioperative procedures, usually an 8-hour solid-food fast and 2-hour liquid fast, and who do not have symptoms such as ongoing nausea, vomiting, or abdominal distension should proceed with upper and/or lower endoscopy.

For symptomatic patients who may experience negative clinical consequences of endoscopy if delayed, consider rapid-sequence intubation, but the authors acknowledge that this option may not be possible in most ambulatory or office-based endoscopy settings.

Finally, consider placing patients on a liquid diet the day before a sedated procedure instead of stopping GLP-1 RAs; this strategy is "more consistent with the holistic approach to preprocedural management of other similar conditions," the authors said.

The current CPU endorses the multi-society statement that puts patient safety first and encourages AGA members to follow best practices when performing endoscopies on patients who are using GLP-1 RAs, in the absence of actionable data, the authors concluded.

The Clinical Practice Update received no outside funding. Lead author Al Hashash had no financial conflicts to disclose.

This story originally appeared on MDedge.com, part of the Medscape Professional Network.