Stroke Patients Benefit From Neurologic Music Therapy

Neurologic music therapy (NMT), a specially designed intervention targeting movement, balance, and cognitive functioning, improves depressive symptoms and increases brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), early results of a small study suggest.

"We're really happy with the results," lead study author psychotherapist Honey Bryant, a PhD candidate and research assistant at the Centre for Neuroscience Studies, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada, told Medscape Medical News.

"We showed neurologic music therapy improves mental health and increases neuroplasticity, when used in conjunction with stroke rehabilitation."

The findings were presented October 15 at the virtual XXVI World Congress of Neurology (WCN).

Moving With Music

With improved stroke survival rates and longer life expectancy, there's an increasing need for effective post-stroke interventions for neurocognitive impairments and mood disorders, the authors note.

NMT is an evidence-based treatment system that uses elements of music such as rhythm, melody, and tempo to treat various brain conditions. A trained NMT therapist uses standardized techniques to address goals in the areas of speech, movement, and cognition.

The intervention is not new — it's been around for a few decades — but there are "minimal papers on NMT and nothing on stroke rehabilitation used in the way we did it," said Bryant.

The study included 57 patients, mean age 75 years, receiving rehabilitation following a stroke who were randomly assigned to NMT or passive music listening.

In the NMT group, a music therapist asked participants to choose music beforehand and integrated this into each session.

"Each day was different," said Bryant. "For example, if it involved motor movement, the music therapist would say, 'When I sing this word, raise your arm up." For Johnny Cash's 'Ring of Fire,' we made our arms into a circle."

She explained the rhythm and timing of the music can affect the motor system and other areas of the brain.

Those in the passive music group listened to a curated list of calming classical and relaxing spa music.

Both groups were offered five 45-minute sessions per week for 2 weeks.

Among other things, researchers used the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), administered a semistructured interview, and collected blood samples to determine levels of cortisol and BDNF.

After the 2-week intervention, the researchers found participants in the NMT group had a significant mean decrease in depression.

They also had increased cortisol levels, which is not unexpected after a stroke, especially with increased anxiety linked to financial and other stressors, said Bryant, adding these levels should decrease with treatment.

Recipients of the NMT had significant increases in BDNF, a neurotrophin that plays an important role in neuronal survival and growth, but only in those who attended several consecutive sessions.

Increased Plasticity

"We see greater increases in plasticity when the therapy is used intensively, meaning at least four treatments consecutively," said Bryant.

And participants in the NMT group also reported they "overall felt well," she added.

She noted NMT can be tailored to individual deficit, "so you can make it solely for motor movement or you can make it solely for language."

Next steps could include more closely targeting the music to individual preferences and investigating whether the benefits of the intervention extend to other types of brain injury, for example traumatic brain injury, which typically affects younger people, said Bryant.

"In this study, participants were older and there was an unknown; a lot of them were going back into the community but didn't know if it was into retirement home or long-term care."

It's unclear if the benefits are sustained after the intervention stops, she said.

There are also the issues of cost and accessibility; in Kingston, there are few music therapists certified in the area of NMT.

Bryant hopes NMT is eventually included in stroke rehabilitation. "Stroke therapy is typically very intensive on its own; you're doing it every single day for about a month or 6 weeks," she said. "It would be interesting to see whether we would see a shorter hospital stay if this is included in stroke rehab."

Asked to comment, Michael H. Thaut, PhD, professor, faculty of music and faculty of medicine, and Canada research chair in music, neuroscience and health at the University of Toronto, said while these data are preliminary, "they do extend the benefits of NMT in stroke rehabilitation, especially measuring BDNF in addition to having behavioral data."

However, it's "unfortunate" the poster didn't specify which cognitive intervention techniques were used in the study, said Thaut. "There are nine coded techniques in NMT, including for attention, memory, psychosocial function, and executive function."

His own study, published in NeuroRehabilitation in 2021, focused on training for motor goals in stroke patients. It showed NMT benefited cognitive functioning and affective responses.

The study was funded by a Queen's University Research Initiation Grant. Bryant and Thaut have not disclosed any relevant financial relationships.