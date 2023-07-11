News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 7, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Low Vitamin D Linked to Paclitaxel-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      November 07, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with breast cancer who have low levels of vitamin D when they begin treatment with paclitaxel are more likely to develop peripheral neuropathy, suggesting that correcting levels before treatment might help prevent the condition.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Past studies have suggested an association between vitamin D insufficiency and paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy, a largely untreatable and sometimes permanent side effect of chemotherapy.

      • To confirm the association, investigators reviewed data and samples from 1191 women in the phase 3 SWOG S0221 trial, which compared weekly and biweekly paclitaxel regimens for early-stage breast cancer.

      • Using serum samples collected at baseline, the team evaluated the relationship between insufficient vitamin D levels (20 ng/mL or less) before treatment and grade 3 or higher sensory chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, 33.3% of the women had insufficient vitamin D levels at baseline, and 16.4% developed grade 3 or worse sensory chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

      • The incidence of peripheral neuropathy of grade 3 or greater was higher among patients with pretreatment vitamin D insufficiency (20.7% vs 14.2%; odds ratio [OR], 1.57; P = .005).

      • The association grew stronger after adjusting for age and paclitaxel schedule (adjusted OR, 1.65; P = .003), but not after adjusting for race (adjusted OR, 1.39; P = .066).

      IN PRACTICE:

      • The study "confirms that patients with pretreatment vitamin D insufficiency have a higher incidence of [chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy]," the authors concluded. These results also "suggest that vitamin D supplementation in patients with lower levels of vitamin D may reduce peripheral neuropathy, and particularly high-grade peripheral neuropathy, which would improve these patients' long-term quality of life," senior researcher Daniel L. Hertz, PharmD, PhD, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy, Ann Arbor, said in a press release.

      SOURCE:

      The study, led by Ciao-Sin Chen, PharmD, of the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy, Ann Arbor, was published November 7 in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The trial did not collect data on other peripheral neuropathy risk factors, including preexisting peripheral neuropathy and diabetes. The study included a limited number of non-White participants (16%); larger numbers are needed to elucidate a potential interplay between race, vitamin D, and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The researchers also did not collect data on grade 1 and 2 chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by Amgen, the American Cancer Society, and others. The investigators disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master's degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.