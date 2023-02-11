TOPLINE:

Use of e-cigarettes among US teens was down sharply, dropping from 14.1% in 2022 to 10% in 2023, government figures show, but the majority of these youth still used flavored products, which have been shown to both entice and keep teens vaping.

METHODOLOGY:

The MMRW report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presents data from an annual survey of US middle and high school students of their use of tobacco products, including vapes.

The survey is a cross-sectional, school-based, self-administered web-based questionnaire that uses a stratified, three-stage cluster sampling procedure to generate a nationally representative sample based off the responses of 22,069 students in 2023.

The overall response rate was 30.5%.

Ever use was defined as using a product once or twice previously, and current use was defined as use in the past 30 days.

The survey queried students on their use of e-cigarettes, traditional cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, nicotine pouches, hookahs, pipe tobacco, and other oral nicotine products.

TAKEAWAY:

The use of tobacco products by high school students decreased by 540,000 people from 2022 to 2023 (2.51 million vs 1.97 million students).

From 2022 to 2023, current e-cigarette use among high school students declined from 14.1% to 10.0%.

Among middle and high school students, e-cigarettes were the most used nicotine product in 2023 (7.7%; 2.13 million), followed by cigarettes (1.6%), cigars (1.6%), nicotine pouches (1.5%), smokeless tobacco (1.2%), other oral nicotine products (1.2%), hookahs (1.1%), heated tobacco products (1.0%), and pipe tobacco (0.5%).

Among students reporting current e-cigarette use, 89.4% said that they used flavored products, and 25.2% said they used an e-cigarette daily. The most commonly reported brands were Elf Bar, Esco Bar, Vuse, JUUL, and Mr Fog; fruit (63.4%) and candy (35%) were the most commonly reported flavors.

IN PRACTICE:

"Sustained efforts to prevent initiation of tobacco product use among young persons and strategies to help young tobacco users quit are critical to reducing U.S. youth tobacco product use," the report states.

SOURCE:

The report was produced by the CDC and published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) for November 3, 2023.

LIMITATIONS:

Data were obtained by students self-reporting their tobacco use, which can result in social desirability and recall biases, the report states. In addition, the responses were from students enrolled in school settings and may not be representative of teens who are in detention centers, alternative schools, have dropped out of school or are homeschooled. The response rate for the 2023 survey was also lower than in the previous year (30.5% in 2023 vs 45.2% in 2022), increasing the potential for higher standard errors and reducing the power to detect significant differences.

DISCLOSURES:

No potential conflicts of interest were disclosed.

