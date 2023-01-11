News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, November 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      Pembrolizumab Wins Biliary Tract Cancer Indication

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      November 01, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin.

      With the new approval, the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor is now indicated across 20 tumor types, including six gastrointestinal cancer indications. 

      Approval for unresectable/metastatic biliary tract cancer was based on the KEYNOTE-966 trial, which randomized 1069 patients equally to either pembrolizumab 200 mg or placebo on day 1 every 3 weeks, with gemcitabine and cisplatin delivered on days 1 and 8. Cisplatin was administered for a maximum of eight cycles; gemcitabine was continued at the physician's discretion, and pembrolizumab/placebo continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity for a maximum of 2 years.

      Median overall survival was 12.7 months in the pembrolizumab arm vs 10.9 months with placebo (hazard ratio, 0.83; P = .0034). Median progression-free survival was 6.5 months with pembrolizumab vs 5.6 months, but the difference was not statistically significant.

      The median duration of exposure to pembrolizumab was 6 months, with 15% of patients discontinuing because of adverse events.

      Adverse events leading to pembrolizumab interruption occurred in 55% of patients. The most common were decreased neutrophil count, decreased platelet count, anemia, decreased white blood cell count, pyrexia, fatigue, cholangitis, increased ALT, increased AST, and biliary obstruction.

      In a press release announcing the approval, Merck noted that pyrexia was more common in the pembrolizumab arm (26% vs 20%), as well as rash (21% vs 13%), pruritus (15% vs 10%), and hypothyroidism (9% vs 2.6%). There were no clinically meaningful differences in the incidence of grade 3/4 toxicities between the arms.

      Merck also noted that immune-mediated adverse events can occur at any time during or after treatment with pembrolizumab, which include pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis, dermatologic reactions, solid organ transplant rejection, and complications from allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

      The recommended dose is 200 mg every 3 weeks or 400 mg every 6 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The FDA noted that pembrolizumab should be administered prior to chemotherapy when given on the same day.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.