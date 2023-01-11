Semaglutide Prescribing Surged in the Past Year

Prescriptions for semaglutide jumped 150% in the past year, with an 80% increase in prescriptions written per provider, new data suggest.

Among more than 350,000 prescribers in the nationwide DrFirst network between December 2022 and June 2023, prescriptions for the weight loss formulation Wegovy rose sixfold while those for Ozempic, the lower-dose version for treating type 2 diabetes, increased by 65%.

Before December 2022, prescribing for both semaglutide drug formulations had been relatively flat. Ozempic was approved in the US for treating type 2 diabetes in 2017, and Wegovy for weight loss in 2021. Prescribing of oral type 2 diabetes drugs also rose during the study period, but to a lesser degree.

General and family practice providers were the most frequent semaglutide providers, accounting for 30% of the total, followed by internists at 15%, endocrinologists at 4%, ob/gyns at 2%, and pediatricians at 1%. Other specialists writing less than 1% of the prescriptions included cardiologists, emergency medicine physicians, hospitalists, psychiatrists, and surgeons.

"What I think is interesting is that in a relatively short period of time, primary care providers got comfortable with writing [prescriptions] for a drug that's relatively new…. That isn't always the case…. To me, it's actually pretty telling that within a year or year and a half, the primary care field got very comfortable writing [prescriptions] for these [glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists]," DrFirst chief medical officer Colin Banas, MD, told Medscape Medical News.

Asked to comment, S. Sethu K. Reddy, MD, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, noted, "It is to be expected when there is an agent that not only lowers blood sugar levels but also may result in weight loss. These medications are packaged conveniently for a primary care physician to prescribe. There is enough awareness amongst the public in that the patients themselves often ask their physician about the medication."

Moreover, Reddy noted, "there is clinical evidence that these medications not only improve diabetes control but also reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. The lack of cardiovascular safety data was a missing piece of the puzzle in the past. So, currently, if someone has type 2 diabetes and is at greater risk of cardiovascular disease, there is little controversy for the patient to receive GLP-1 analogs."

Are Patients Actually Getting the Prescribed Medications?

However, Sharon W. Lahiri, MD, of Wayne State University School of Medicine and Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan, pointed out that prescription data don't equate to actual drug use. "It depends what type of insurance a person has…. We write prescriptions on a daily basis for semaglutide. At least five or more come into our inbox every day saying it's denied."

Earlier this year, Lahiri co-authored results from a survey of 125 healthcare providers between February 9 and March 14, 2022, seeking to identify factors influencing medication choices and barriers to prescribing both GLP-1 agonists and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors. High cost and the need for prior authorizations were reported as the main barriers to prescribing drugs in these two classes, along with a lack of experience among some specialists.

Lahiri told Medscape that many insurers don't cover Wegovy at all, or they mandate stepped-care paradigms in which the patient must enroll in behavior modification programs for a period of time or first try older, less expensive weight loss drugs such as phentermine, topiramate, or orlistat before they authorize coverage for Wegovy or even for the older weight-loss GLP-1 agonist drug Saxenda. "And then, they require you to document why the prior drugs didn't work or couldn't be tolerated."

Moreover, Wegovy coverage is often time-limited, varying anywhere from 3 months to 2 years, and some insurers require a visit where the patient must have lost at least 5% of their body weight for coverage to continue.

Lahiri said recently she's also encountered such "step" requirements when she's tried to prescribe the "twincretin" Mounjaro for treating type 2 diabetes, where insurers will require trials of other GLP-1 agonists first. "So, it's very complicated. I would say the barriers are definitely worse now. I don't think the number of written prescriptions reflects that at all."

Indeed, Banas noted, "more patients are going to pay out of pocket for Wegovy than for Ozempic if they have a diabetes indication." And he added, "In my clinical observation, insurance coverage for obesity medication appears to be holding steady. I haven't seen a massive increase in these drugs being covered for obesity per se, but I definitely see more coverage for diabetes use cases."

The study was funded by DrFirst. Banas is an employee of DrFirst. Reddy and Lahiri have no disclosures.

