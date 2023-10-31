News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, November 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Approves Secukinumab for Adults With Hidradenitis Suppurativa

      Doug Brunk

      October 31, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved secukinumab for adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

      The development, which was announced today, makes secukinumab the first and only interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor approved by the FDA for HS, which affects an estimated 1% of the worldwide population. It joins the TNF-blocker adalimumab as the only FDA-approved treatment options for HS.

      Secukinumab (Cosentyx) was previously approved by the FDA for treatment of  moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults, and several other indications including psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

      Approval for HS was based on the pivotal phase 3 SUNSHINE and SUNRISE trials, which had a combined enrollment of more than 1000 patients with HS in 40 countries. The studies evaluated efficacy, safety, and tolerability of two dose regimens of the drug in adults with moderate-to-severe HS at 16 weeks and up to 52 weeks.

      According to a press release from Novartis announcing the approval, results at week 16 showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved a Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) when treated with secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks compared with placebo: 44.5% vs 29.4%, respectively, in the SUNSHINE trial and 38.3.% vs 26.1% in the SUNRISE trial (P < .05 for both associations).

      Similarly, results at week 16 showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved an HiSCR when treated with secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks compared with placebo: 41.3% vs 29.4% in the SUNSHINE trial and 42.5% vs 26.1% in the SUNRISE trial (P < .05 for both associations).

      In addition, in an exploratory analysis out to 52 weeks, HiSCR values observed at week 16 following either dose regimen of secukinumab were improved over time up to week 52. In SUNSHINE, the values improved by 56.4% in patients treated with secukinumab every 3 weeks and by 56.3% in those treated with secukinumab every 4 weeks. In SUNRISE, the values improved by 65% in patients who were treated with secukinumab every 2 weeks and by 62.2% in those who were treated with the drug every 4 weeks.

      In an interview, Haley Naik, MD, a dermatologist who directs the hidradenitis suppurativa program at the University of California, San Francisco, characterized the approval as a win for HS patients. "Patients now not only have a second option for approved therapy for HS, but also an option that raises the bar for what we can expect from therapeutic response," she told this news organization. "“I am excited to see a novel therapy that improves HS and quality of life for patients make it through the regulatory pipeline."

      Naik disclosed that she has received grant support from AbbVie; consulting fees from 23andme, AbbVie, Aristea Therapeutics, Nimbus Therapeutics, Medscape, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, DAVA Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Union Chimique Belge (UCB), and Novartis; investigator fees from Pfizer; and holds shares in Radera, Inc. She is also an associate editor for JAMA Dermatology and a board member of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.