The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved secukinumab for adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

The development, which was announced today, makes secukinumab the first and only interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor approved by the FDA for HS, which affects an estimated 1% of the worldwide population. It joins the TNF-blocker adalimumab as the only FDA-approved treatment options for HS.

Secukinumab (Cosentyx) was previously approved by the FDA for treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults, and several other indications including psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Approval for HS was based on the pivotal phase 3 SUNSHINE and SUNRISE trials, which had a combined enrollment of more than 1000 patients with HS in 40 countries. The studies evaluated efficacy, safety, and tolerability of two dose regimens of the drug in adults with moderate-to-severe HS at 16 weeks and up to 52 weeks.

According to a press release from Novartis announcing the approval, results at week 16 showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved a Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) when treated with secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks compared with placebo: 44.5% vs 29.4%, respectively, in the SUNSHINE trial and 38.3.% vs 26.1% in the SUNRISE trial (P < .05 for both associations).

Similarly, results at week 16 showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved an HiSCR when treated with secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks compared with placebo: 41.3% vs 29.4% in the SUNSHINE trial and 42.5% vs 26.1% in the SUNRISE trial (P < .05 for both associations).

In addition, in an exploratory analysis out to 52 weeks, HiSCR values observed at week 16 following either dose regimen of secukinumab were improved over time up to week 52. In SUNSHINE, the values improved by 56.4% in patients treated with secukinumab every 3 weeks and by 56.3% in those treated with secukinumab every 4 weeks. In SUNRISE, the values improved by 65% in patients who were treated with secukinumab every 2 weeks and by 62.2% in those who were treated with the drug every 4 weeks.

In an interview, Haley Naik, MD, a dermatologist who directs the hidradenitis suppurativa program at the University of California, San Francisco, characterized the approval as a win for HS patients. "Patients now not only have a second option for approved therapy for HS, but also an option that raises the bar for what we can expect from therapeutic response," she told this news organization. "“I am excited to see a novel therapy that improves HS and quality of life for patients make it through the regulatory pipeline."

Naik disclosed that she has received grant support from AbbVie; consulting fees from 23andme, AbbVie, Aristea Therapeutics, Nimbus Therapeutics, Medscape, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, DAVA Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Union Chimique Belge (UCB), and Novartis; investigator fees from Pfizer; and holds shares in Radera, Inc. She is also an associate editor for JAMA Dermatology and a board member of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.