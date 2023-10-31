News & Perspective
      Tuesday, October 31, 2023
      Urgent Need to Improve Early Detection of Mild Cognitive Impairment in Primary Care

      Megan Brooks

      October 31, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Detection rates of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in primary care are extremely low, with only about 8% of expected cases diagnosed on average, a finding that points to an urgent need to improve early detection in primary care.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers estimated MCI detection rates among 226,756 primary care clinicians and 54,597 practices that had at least 25 patients enrolled in Medicare between 2017-2019. 

      • They compared the expected number of MCI cases, based on a predictive model, to actual diagnosed cases as documented in claims and encounter data.

      • They accounted for uncertainty in these estimates to determine whether detection rates are within the expected range or significantly higher or lower.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • More than 25% of clinicians and practices did not have a single patient with diagnosed MCI; the average detection rate was 0.01 for both clinicians and practices.

      • The modeled expected MCI detection rate, however, was much higher (average 0.19 for clinicians and 0.20 for practices).

      • Average detection rates for clinicians and practices was 0.08, with more than 99% of clinicians and practices underdiagnosing MCI; clinicians practicing geriatric medicine had higher detection rates than others.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The findings are "concerning not only because patients might not get identified for a disease-modifying AD treatment in time, but also because numerous causes of MCI — such as hypothyroidism and medication side effects — are reversible, and the condition itself can be stabilized by lifestyle modification interventions," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Ying Liu, PhD, from University of Southern California, Los Angeles, was published online October 24 in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The predictive model based on demographic information has only moderate accuracy. Expected prevalence of MCI was based on cognitive test scores, which is not the same as a true clinical diagnosis.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was partially funded by a contract from Genentech to the University of Southern California. Co-authors Soeren Mattke and Christopher Wallick have disclosed relationships with Genentech.

