FDA Approves Toripalimab for Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved toripalimab-tpzi (Loqtorz, Coherus BioSciences) in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

The FDA also approved toripalimab, a programmed death receptor 1–blocking antibody, as a single agent for recurrent unresectable or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma with disease progression on or after a platinum-containing chemotherapy.

This marks the first approval for toripalimab.

In a press release, Coherus CEO Denny Lanfear said that the company is "particularly excited to now turn our attention to developing Loqtorzi across multiple tumor types in combination with [immuno-oncology] agents that target the tumor microenvironment," including other agents the company is developing.

The first-line approval was based on the JUPITER-02 trial in 289 patients who had not received previous systemic chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic disease. Patients were randomly assigned evenly to either toripalimab or placebo on a background of cisplatin and gemcitabine, followed by toripalimab or placebo continuation.

Median progression-free survival was 11.7 months with toripalimab vs 8 months with placebo (hazard ratio [HR], 0.52; P = .0003). Median overall survival was 33.7 months with placebo but not reached with toripalimab (HR, 0.63; P = .0083).

Efficacy of toripalimab as a single agent was evaluated in the POLARIS-02 study in 172 patients with unresectable or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma who had received prior platinum-based chemotherapy or had progressed within 6 months of its completion in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or definitive chemoradiation setting. Patients were treated with toripalimab until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The median overall response rate was 21% and median duration of response was 14.9 months.

Immune-mediated adverse events with toripalimab included pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis with renal dysfunction, and skin adverse reactions.

Adverse reactions in 20% or more of patients with toripalimab in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine include nausea, vomiting, decreased appetite, constipation, hypothyroidism, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, peripheral neuropathy, cough, musculoskeletal pain, upper respiratory infection, insomnia, dizziness, and malaise.

Adverse reactions in 20% or more of patient with toripalimab monotherapy include fatigue, hypothyroidism, and musculoskeletal pain.

The recommended toripalimab dose with cisplatin and gemcitabine is 240 mg every 3 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity for up to 24 months. The recommended dose as a single agent for previously treated nasopharyngeal carcinoma is 3 mg/kg every 2 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master's degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

