News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, October 30, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Approves Toripalimab for Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      October 30, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved toripalimab-tpzi (Loqtorz, Coherus BioSciences) in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

      The FDA also approved toripalimab, a programmed death receptor 1–blocking antibody, as a single agent for recurrent unresectable or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma with disease progression on or after a platinum-containing chemotherapy.

      This marks the first approval for toripalimab.

      In a press release, Coherus CEO Denny Lanfear said that the company is "particularly excited to now turn our attention to developing Loqtorzi across multiple tumor types in combination with [immuno-oncology] agents that target the tumor microenvironment," including other agents the company is developing.

      The first-line approval was based on the JUPITER-02 trial in 289 patients who had not received previous systemic chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic disease. Patients were randomly assigned evenly to either toripalimab or placebo on a background of cisplatin and gemcitabine, followed by toripalimab or placebo continuation.

      Median progression-free survival was 11.7 months with toripalimab vs 8 months with placebo (hazard ratio [HR], 0.52; P = .0003). Median overall survival was 33.7 months with placebo but not reached with toripalimab (HR, 0.63; P = .0083).

      Efficacy of toripalimab as a single agent was evaluated in the POLARIS-02 study in 172 patients with unresectable or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma who had received prior platinum-based chemotherapy or had progressed within 6 months of its completion in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or definitive chemoradiation setting. Patients were treated with toripalimab until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

      The median overall response rate was 21% and median duration of response was 14.9 months.

      Immune-mediated adverse events with toripalimab included pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis with renal dysfunction, and skin adverse reactions.

      Adverse reactions in 20% or more of patients with toripalimab in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine include nausea, vomiting, decreased appetite, constipation, hypothyroidism, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, peripheral neuropathy, cough, musculoskeletal pain, upper respiratory infection, insomnia, dizziness, and malaise.

      Adverse reactions in 20% or more of patient with toripalimab monotherapy include fatigue, hypothyroidism, and musculoskeletal pain.

      The recommended toripalimab dose with cisplatin and gemcitabine is 240 mg every 3 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity for up to 24 months. The recommended dose as a single agent for previously treated nasopharyngeal carcinoma is 3 mg/kg every 2 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master's degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook

       

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.