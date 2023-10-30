News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, October 30, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Cardiovascular Deaths Linked to Extreme Heat Set to Soar

      Pauline Anderson

      October 30, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Deaths from cardiovascular disease are expected to increase dramatically across the United States in the next few decades as extreme heat becomes more frequent due to climate change, a new modelling study suggests. Older people, Black people, and urban residents are likely to experience a disproportionate increase in excess mortality, the investigators report.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers gathered data on cardiovascular deaths and number of extreme heat days during the summer across 3108 continental United States counties from 2008 to 2019.

      • To estimate excess cardiovascular deaths mid-century (2036-2065), they projected climate change-driven hikes in extreme heat and socioeconomic and demographic changes, such as the population getting older and more ethnically and racially diverse and continued migration of citizens to warmer areas.

      • Projections were based on two scenarios: a "middle of the road" scenario based on gas emission reduction policies likely to be implemented and a "worst-case" scenario, in which emissions will increase based on trends observed in the previous two decades.

      • Researchers defined extreme heat as any day that the maximum heat index (HI), which combines air temperature and relative humidity, is ≥ 90 °F (32.2 °C).

      • The primary outcome was the mean annual estimated excess cardiovascular mortality rate in the United States for the mid-century period using both scenarios.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The median annual number of summer days with a maximum HI ≥ 90 °F from 2008 to 2019 was 54 (interquartile range [IQR], 23-93), which is projected to increase to 71 (IQR, 38-104) and 80 (IQR, 47-112) by mid-century depending on the scenario.

      • From 2008 to 2019, extreme heat was associated with 1651 (95% CI, 921-2381) excess cardiovascular deaths per year, which is projected to rise to 4320 (95% CI, 2369-6272) or 5491 (95% CI, 3010.6-7972), depending on the scenario, representing an increase of 161.6% (95% CI, 141.5-181.7%) or 232.5% (95% CI, 206.3-258.8%).

      • The percentage change in estimated excess deaths is similar between men and women but is 2.9-3.5 times higher in older adults compared with younger people and 3.8-4.6 times higher for Black adults; this is expected to increase more in metropolitan compared with nonmetropolitan counties.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Given the vulnerability that individuals with cardiovascular disease and risk factors have to heat exposure, it is crucial to understand how environmental changes due to climate change, coupled with socioeconomic and demographic changes, will affect the future burden of cardiovascular mortality," the authors conclude. "Urgent public health and infrastructure interventions are needed to help communities adapt to the projected increases in extreme heat and to mitigate its adverse health effects."

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana, MD, MPH, assistant professor of medicine, University of Pennsylvania and staff cardiologist, Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Philadelphia. It was published on October 30, 2023 in Circulation.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The results may not apply to regions not included in the study. It's possible actual changes in extreme heat and population may be different from the projections used in the study. Using an absolute rather than a relative threshold to define extreme heat may underestimate the impact of extreme heat in areas where temperatures tend to be elevated (for example, in south and southwestern parts of the United States). The analysis doesn't account for potential changes in cardiovascular mortality associated with climate changes related to extreme cold temperatures.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), a division of the National Institutes of Health. Khatana receives grant funding from the NHLBI and AHA and has received personal fees from AcademyHealth. Author Ashwin S. Nathan, MD, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Penn Cardiovascular Outcomes, Quality, and Evaluative Research Center, Perelman School of Medicine, and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania, has received institutional research funding from Abiomed and Biosense Webster and has received speaker fees from Abiomed.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.