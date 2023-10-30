Cardiovascular Deaths Linked to Extreme Heat Set to Soar

TOPLINE:

Deaths from cardiovascular disease are expected to increase dramatically across the United States in the next few decades as extreme heat becomes more frequent due to climate change, a new modelling study suggests. Older people, Black people, and urban residents are likely to experience a disproportionate increase in excess mortality, the investigators report.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers gathered data on cardiovascular deaths and number of extreme heat days during the summer across 3108 continental United States counties from 2008 to 2019.

To estimate excess cardiovascular deaths mid-century (2036-2065), they projected climate change-driven hikes in extreme heat and socioeconomic and demographic changes, such as the population getting older and more ethnically and racially diverse and continued migration of citizens to warmer areas.

Projections were based on two scenarios: a "middle of the road" scenario based on gas emission reduction policies likely to be implemented and a "worst-case" scenario, in which emissions will increase based on trends observed in the previous two decades.

Researchers defined extreme heat as any day that the maximum heat index (HI), which combines air temperature and relative humidity, is ≥ 90 °F (32.2 °C).

The primary outcome was the mean annual estimated excess cardiovascular mortality rate in the United States for the mid-century period using both scenarios.

TAKEAWAY:

The median annual number of summer days with a maximum HI ≥ 90 °F from 2008 to 2019 was 54 (interquartile range [IQR], 23-93), which is projected to increase to 71 (IQR, 38-104) and 80 (IQR, 47-112) by mid-century depending on the scenario.

From 2008 to 2019, extreme heat was associated with 1651 (95% CI, 921-2381) excess cardiovascular deaths per year, which is projected to rise to 4320 (95% CI, 2369-6272) or 5491 (95% CI, 3010.6-7972), depending on the scenario, representing an increase of 161.6% (95% CI, 141.5-181.7%) or 232.5% (95% CI, 206.3-258.8%).

The percentage change in estimated excess deaths is similar between men and women but is 2.9-3.5 times higher in older adults compared with younger people and 3.8-4.6 times higher for Black adults; this is expected to increase more in metropolitan compared with nonmetropolitan counties.

IN PRACTICE:

"Given the vulnerability that individuals with cardiovascular disease and risk factors have to heat exposure, it is crucial to understand how environmental changes due to climate change, coupled with socioeconomic and demographic changes, will affect the future burden of cardiovascular mortality," the authors conclude. "Urgent public health and infrastructure interventions are needed to help communities adapt to the projected increases in extreme heat and to mitigate its adverse health effects."

SOURCE:

The study was led by Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana, MD, MPH, assistant professor of medicine, University of Pennsylvania and staff cardiologist, Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Philadelphia. It was published on October 30, 2023 in Circulation.

LIMITATIONS:

The results may not apply to regions not included in the study. It's possible actual changes in extreme heat and population may be different from the projections used in the study. Using an absolute rather than a relative threshold to define extreme heat may underestimate the impact of extreme heat in areas where temperatures tend to be elevated (for example, in south and southwestern parts of the United States). The analysis doesn't account for potential changes in cardiovascular mortality associated with climate changes related to extreme cold temperatures.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), a division of the National Institutes of Health. Khatana receives grant funding from the NHLBI and AHA and has received personal fees from AcademyHealth. Author Ashwin S. Nathan, MD, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Penn Cardiovascular Outcomes, Quality, and Evaluative Research Center, Perelman School of Medicine, and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania, has received institutional research funding from Abiomed and Biosense Webster and has received speaker fees from Abiomed.

