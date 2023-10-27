News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, October 27, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > CTAD 2023

      No Influence of APOE Status on Donanemab Efficacy

      Megan Brooks

      October 27, 2023

      The investigational anti-amyloid drug donanemab (Eli Lilly) has similar clinical efficacy in apolipoprotein E ε4 (APOE4) heterozygous and homozygous carriers and noncarriers at high risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD), new data from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study show.

      "It's important to understand whether APOE genotype affects rates of clinical decline in our clinical trial populations and if it affects efficacy of amyloid-targeting therapies," said Cynthia Evans, PhD, a neuroscientist with Eli Lilly, Indianapolis, Indiana.

      In TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2, "we saw robust amyloid clearance in all participant groups," said Evans, which translated into clinically meaningful cognitive benefits for patients.

      The findings were presented at the 16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference.

      New Insights

      The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study included 1736 patients (mean age, 73) with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia with evidence of amyloid and tau pathology on PET scan randomly assigned to receive donanemab or placebo.

      Donanemab was administered at a dose of 700 mg for the first three doses and 1400 mg thereafter administered intravenously every 4 weeks for up to 72 weeks.

      Participants were stratified based on tau levels, a biomarker for AD progression, into a low/medium tau group and a combined tau group (low/medium and high tau).

      The primary endpoint was change from baseline to 76 weeks on the integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale (iADRS), which measures cognition and activities of daily living. A key secondary outcome was the Clinical Dementia Rating scale–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).

      As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, treatment with donanemab cleared brain amyloid plaque and significantly slowed disease progression in early symptomatic AD.

      At the CTAD conference, Evans presented data on the efficacy of donanemab by APOE4 carrier status as well as by tau pathology burden and in the overall population.

      In the low-medium tau pathology group, over 76 weeks, donanemab slowed clinical decline in APOE4 carriers and noncarriers by a similar percentage, 35% to 38% on the iADRS and CDR-SB, she reported.

      There was "significant slowing of cognitive decline" in both the low-medium tau population and the overall population across all cognitive scales, including the 13-item cognitive subscale of the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS-Cog13) and the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study–Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Inventory (ADCS-iADL), she told conference attendees.

      Homozygous APOE4 carriers, the smallest group in the trial, had "numerically smaller" treatment effects than heterozygotes or noncarriers, likely due to dose pauses or discontinuation due to amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), but the data still favored treatment with donanemab.

      "In estimating the Bayesian probability that the treatment difference versus placebo is greater for carriers versus noncarriers — it's about the toss of a coin. In both the carriers and noncarriers, the probability that the treatment difference favors treatment with amyloid-targeted therapies is very high," Evans said.

      Clinically Meaningful Benefit

      In a related presentation, Alireza Atri, MD, PhD, of Banner Sun Health Research Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, reported data from exploratory post-hoc analyses on the clinical relevance of donanemab treatment.

      Surveys have shown that what matters most to patients, care partners, and clinicians is slowing disease progression to maintain independence and the ability to participate in activities longer, Atri told attendees.

      Patients want to maintain the ability to do day-to-day things such as "writing things down, performing pastimes, talking about what they've read or what they've seen on TV, keeping appointments," he explained.

      Post-hoc analyses from TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 show that donanemab treatment "translates into meaningful benefits by mitigating the risk of progression and dependency," Atri reported.

      Eli Lilly has filed a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration. A decision is expected by the end of the year.

      If approved, donanemab will be the third anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody to be approved in the United States, following aducanumab (Aduhelm) and lecanemab (Leqembi).

      The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial was funded by Eli Lilly. Evans has reported being an employee of Eli Lilly. Atri has reported receiving consulting-related honoraria or travel years from AbbVie, Acadia, Allergan, Axovant, AZ Therapies, Biogen, Eisai, Grifols, JOMDD, Lundbeck, Merck, Roche/Genentech, Novo Nordisk, Prothena, Qynapse, Sunovion, Suven, and Synexus.

      16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference. Abstrat LB08. Presented October 25, 2023.

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter)

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.