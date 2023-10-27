News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, October 27, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Approves New Drug for Ulcerative Colitis

      Megan Brooks

      October 27, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved mirikizumab-mrkz (Omvoh, Eli Lilly) for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

      Mirikizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the p19 subunit of IL-23, a key player in UC-related inflammation. It's the first IL-23 inhibitor to be approved in the United States for UC. The drug is administered intravenously.

      The approval of mirikizumab represents a "novel scientific advancement, providing a treatment that may offer relief from three key symptoms ― stool frequency, rectal bleeding, and bowel urgency ― regardless of past biologic use," Bruce Sands, MD, chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who worked on the pivotal trials, said in a news release.

      Last April, the FDA withheld approval of the drug, citing issues related to the proposed manufacturing of the drug. The agency did not express concerns about safety or efficacy data, Eli Lilly confirmed.

      The FDA approval was based on results from the phase 3 LUCENT-1 induction and LUCENT-2 maintenance trials, published last July in The New England Journal of Medicine.

      All patients in the LUCENT program had moderately to severely active UC and had experienced treatment failure or could not tolerate past treatments, including biologic therapies.

      The induction trial enrolled 1281 patients; 544 patients who had a response to mirikizumab were enrolled in the maintenance phase.

      The trials showed that mirikizumab achieved primary and secondary endpoints, including sustained clinical remission and significantly improved bowel urgency.

      "Bowel urgency is one of the most disruptive symptoms for patients with ulcerative colitis," Michael Osso, president and chief executive officer of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, said in the news release.

      Mirikizumab offers "new hope for those who have tried other therapies and still find themselves making accommodations for the uncertainty of bowel urgency-related accidents and other symptoms associated with ulcerative colitis," Osso added.

      The most common adverse reactions associated with mirikizumab were upper respiratory infections, injection site reactions, arthralgia, rash, headache, and herpes viral infection.

      The drug label contains warnings and precautions related to hypersensitivity reactions, risk of infection, tuberculosis, hepatotoxicity, and immunizations.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.