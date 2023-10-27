More Weight Loss With Time-Restricted Eating

TOPLINE:

Time-restricted eating (TRE), also known as intermittent fasting, to a daily 8-hour period without calorie counting produced greater weight loss among people with type 2 diabetes and obesity compared with calorie restriction, while A1c levels dropped with both approaches compared with no intervention.

METHODOLOGY:

Six-month clinical trial of 75 adult participants with type 2 diabetes and obesity, randomly assigned to either 8-hour TRE (noon to 8 PM only) without calorie counting, a 25% daily calorie restriction, or control.

TAKEAWAY:

The primary outcome, change in body weight at month 6, was -3.56% (P = .004) with TRE vs -1.78% with calorie restriction (P = .06) compared with controls.

The mean calorie deficit over the 6 months was -313 kcal/day with TRE, -197 kcal/day with calorie restriction, and -16 kcal/day for controls.

Self-reported adherence to the regimens was 87% of days with 8-hour TRE vs 68% reporting adherence with calorie goals over the 6 months.

A1c levels were reduced significantly by 0.91% in the TRE group and 0.94% in the calorie restriction group, relative to controls, with no differences between the two intervention groups.

No serious adverse events were reported.

Hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia occurrences didn't differ between groups.

IN PRACTICE:

"Our findings…show that TRE is safe in patients who are using either diet alone or medications to control their [type 2 diabetes]. However, for people using sulfonylureas and/or insulin, adopting a TRE regimen will require medication changes and regular monitoring, particularly in the initial stages of the diet."

SOURCE:

The study was conducted by Vasiliki Pavlou, MS, RD, of the Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, University of Illinois Chicago, and colleagues. It was published online today in JAMA Network Open.

LIMITATIONS:

Relatively short trial duration

Lack of blinding

A higher proportion in the TRE group were using newer type 2 diabetes medications at baseline

Self-reported dietary intake

DISCLOSURES:

The study was supported by the University of Illinois Chicago, and by grants from the National Institutes of Health. Pavlou reports no relevant financial relationships. Several authors reported relationships with industry. The full list can be found with the original article.

