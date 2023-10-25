Subcutaneous Ocrelizumab, Ofatumumab 'Reassuring' in MS

MILAN — Subcutaneous administration of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody therapy offers ongoing clinical efficacy in the management of patients with relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), suggest results from two clinical trials.

For OCARINA II, more than 325 patients with MS were randomly assigned to either subcutaneous or intravenous (IV) treatment with the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody ocrelizumab (Ocrevus).

After 24 weeks, the presence of lesions on imaging and the occurrence of clinical remissions were almost completely suppressed by both treatments albeit with a higher rate of mild to moderate injection reactions with subcutaneous administration.

The study "makes me feel pretty comfortable that regardless of where you're delivering the therapy, IV or subcutaneously, it's getting in there and doing the job that we want it to do," said lead author Scott D. Newsome, DO, director, Stiff Person Syndrome Center, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland.

The second study, OLIKOS, involved just over 100 patients with relapsing MS who had previously been treated with an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody and were switched to subcutaneous therapy with another: ofatumumab (Arzerra).

Le H. Hua, MD, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada, and colleagues report that the novel treatment maintained clinical efficacy in all patients, with no safety concerns and no changes in serum immunoglobulin (Ig) levels.

The findings were presented at the 9th Joint European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis–Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) 2023 meeting.

Anti-CD20–Naive

OCARINA II involved patients aged 18-65 years with relapsing or primary progressive MS who had never received ocrelizumab or any other anti-CD20 therapy and had an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score of 0.0-6.5.

They were randomly assigned to subcutaneous or IV ocrelizumab as a first dose. At week 24, all patients were scheduled to receive subcutaneous ocrelizumab every 24 weeks up to week 96.

In all, 326 patients were randomly assigned to the two treatment arms. They had a mean age of approximately 40 years, and 59.3%-65.3% were women. The mean time since symptom onset was 6.8-7.7 years, and the mean EDSS score at baseline was 2.5-3.0. The majority (89.8%-89.0%) had relapsing MS.

The results showed that subcutaneous and IV administration led to similar exposure to ocrelizumab, and both resulted in rapid reduction in CD19+ B-cell counts.

By week 24, the mean number of lesions on MRI reduced to zero, resulting in "near-complete suppression" of disease activity, the team says, which was reflected in 99% of patients have no clinical evidence of relapse.

The overall adverse event rate was higher with subcutaneous vs IV administration of ocrelizumab, at 73.7% vs 45.8%, driven by both local and systemic injection reactions, which were mild to moderate in nature.

However, a similar proportion of patients in the subcutaneous and IV arms experienced serious adverse events, at 2.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

Crucially, the patients were "overwhelmingly positive" about the subcutaneous administration, Newsome said, and at his institution, "all the patients want to continue, if and when this gets approved."

He said that overall, he would like to have both routes available "because, coming down to patient preference, some prefer to have IV over subcutaneous in general, and that could be for a variety of reasons, so I would love to have as many different routes of administration as possible to offer."

Efficacy Maintained

The OLIKOS trial included patients aged 18-60 years with relapsing MS who had received at least two consecutive courses of anti-CD20 therapy with either ocrelizumab or rituximab and who had an EDSS score ≤ 5.5 and were neurologically stable.

After an initial loading regimen of subcutaneous ofatumumab on days 1, 7, and 14, the patients continued open-label subcutaneous ofatumumab once a month for 12 months, with assessments carried out at baseline and at 1, 6, and 12 months.

Of 142 patients assessed, 102 received treatment and were evaluated. Their mean age was 43.5 years, and 67.6% were women. The mean baseline EDSS score was 2.9, and the mean disease duration since diagnosis was 9.4 years.

The vast majority of patients (99.0%) had previously received ocrelizumab, for an average duration of 26.7 months.

At this interim analysis, 100% of the 77 patients with follow-up MRI met the primary endpoint at month 6 of no change or a reduction in the number of lesions.

The team says there were "no new safety signals," with 75.5% of patients experiencing a treatment-emergent adverse event, but only 1.0% having a serious adverse event. Injection site reactions occurred in 7.8%; 15.7% had a systemic injection reaction.

They also report that there were no changes in IgG and IgM concentrations between baseline and follow-up, which remained within normal reference ranges.

Reassuring Results

"It's exciting to see reassuring results from clinical studies of two high efficacy therapies for multiple sclerosis, especially given their route of administration," commented Julie Fiol, LMSW, BSN, RN, MSCN, associate vice president of Clinical Innovation and Strategy for the US National MS Society.

"Subcutaneous injections allow people with multiple sclerosis more flexibility when selecting a therapy that matches their lifestyle and preferences," she told Medscape Medical News.

"Adherence to therapy is critical in multiple sclerosis and additional options for route of administration and site of care enhances the likelihood that someone with multiple sclerosis will find a medication that effectively manages their disease and fits into their lifestyle," Fiol explained.

"Subcutaneous injections also have the potential to be more affordable as they could be administered at home or over a shorter duration than an infused medication," she noted.

In terms of these two particular studies, she added, "it's reassuring to see that the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous ocrelizumab was similar to intravenous. It was also reassuring to see those who switched from ocrelizumab and rituximab to ofatumumab remained clinically stable."

OCARINA II was supported by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. OLIKOS was supported by Novartis. Newsome declares relationships with Biogen, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EMD Serono, Greenwich Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Novartis, Roche, and TG Therapeutics and institutional relationships with Biogen, Lundbeck, Roche, Genentech, National MS Society, The Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation, Department of Defense, and the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute. Hua declares relationships with Alexion, Biogen, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, EMD Serono, Genentech, Genzyme, Greenwich Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, and Novartis. Other authors also declare relationships.

