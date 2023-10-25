News & Perspective
      Friday, October 27, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Racial, Ethnic Differences in Pain Management for Acute Injuries

      Megan Brooks

      October 25, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients from racial and ethnic minority groups with acute traumatic injuries do not have their pain treated equitably in the prehospital setting, a large US cohort study finds.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers analyzed data on more than 4.78 million US patients who suffered acute painful traumatic injuries, including burns, and were treated and transported by emergency management services (EMS) professionals.

      • The median age of the cohort was 59 years, 52% were women, 58% White, 16% Black, 9% Hispanic or Latino, 1% or less Asian, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, or other Pacific Islander or multiple races.

      • The main outcomes were the recording of a pain score and the administration of opioid or ketamine analgesia during transport to the hospital.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Pain scores were recorded in 68.5% of EMS transports, but after adjusting for all other factors, all race/ethnicity groups had lower odds of having a pain score recorded compared with White patients.

      • American Indian or Alaskan Native patients had the lowest odds of receiving a pain score recorded (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 0.74; P < .001), followed by Asian patients (aOR, 0.79; P < .001).

      • After adjusting for all other factors, all race/ethnicity groups with high pain scores (7+ out of 10) were less likely to receive opioid or ketamine analgesia than were White patients.

      • Black patients and American Indian and Alaskan Native patients were only about half as likely as White patients were to receive pain medication (aOR, 0.53; P < .001 for both); administration of pain medications was between 7% and 20% less likely for patients from other racial and ethnic groups compared with White patients.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The causes for these racial and ethnic disparities require further research. Subsequent efforts to measure and improve prehospital patient-centered outcomes would benefit from national and state efforts to include race and ethnicity data collection in all future patient care reports," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Dalton Brunson, from Stanford University, California, was published online on October 17 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Nearly 16% of cases were missing race and ethnicity data. Some patient encounters could result in more than one activation in the EMS system; in that case, the transporting agency record was selected, but there is no way of knowing whether pain medications were given by the other unit. It was not possible to control for certain confounders such as insurance status, and the observational study can only detect associations and not causal relationships.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study had no specific funding and the authors declared no relevant conflicts of interest.

