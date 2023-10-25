News & Perspective
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Does Diabetes Affect Colorectal Cancer Outcomes?

      Megan Brooks

      October 25, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Among patients with colorectal cancer (CRC), those with complicated diabetes were at higher risk of poor survival than their peers without diabetes, while those with uncomplicated diabetes had insignificantly worse cancer outcomes.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • This population-based retrospective cohort study used 2007–2015 data from the Taiwan Cancer Registry, which is linked to national insurance and death registry data.

      • The analysis included 59,202 adults with stage I-III CRC who underwent potentially curative surgery: 44,944 without diabetes, 8864 with uncomplicated diabetes, and 5394 with complicated diabetes.

      • The association between diabetes severity and CRC survival, overall survival (OS), disease-free survival (DFS), time to recurrence, and cancer-specific survival (CSS) was examined.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Patients with uncomplicated diabetes had insignificantly worse OS (hazard ratio [HR], 1.05), DFS (HR, 1.08), and CSS (HR, 0.98), compared to peers who did not have diabetes.

      • Patients with complicated diabetes were at significantly higher risk of poor OS (HR, 1.85), DFS (HR, 1.75), and CSS (HR, 1.41), compared to those without diabetes.

      • Patients with diabetes were also at higher risk for CRC recurrence than those without diabetes.

      • Except for recurrence risk, the impact of complicated diabetes on CRC survival ― that is, OS, DFS, and CSS ― was more pronounced among women and those with early-stage cancer.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "These findings indicate that preventing diabetes complications may help improve survival in patients with CRC, especially female patients and those in the early stages of the disease. Thus, a multidisciplinary approach is recommended for patients with CRC," the authors conclude.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Hsin-Yin Hsu, MD, National Taiwan University, Taipei, was published online October 23 in the journal Cancer.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Only patients from Taiwan were included, which limits generalizability because CRC prognosis may vary in accordance with race or cancer treatment strategy ― factors that may differ among countries. Data on glucose levels and diabetes duration were unavailable, potentially leading to misclassification of diabetes status.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Funding was provided by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

