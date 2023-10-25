GLP-1s Like Semaglutide: Less Thyroid Cancer Than Insulin

Agents from the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class appear to pose no increased risk to people with type 2 diabetes for triggering thyroid cancer compared with insulin, and may even pose a lower risk, in light of US epidemiologic observations drawn from electronic health records (EHRs) of people first diagnosed with type 2 diabetes during or after 2003 who were followed for 5 years.

The Epic Research group employs EHR data collected using Epic software in routine US practice. The total database includes more than 200 million people, some of whom are in Lebanon. The researchers conducted an analysis that included 24,221 people with type 2 diabetes who were prescribed semaglutide; 49,266 who were prescribed liraglutide; 45,153 who were prescribed dulaglutide, and 551,119 who were prescribed insulin. The investigators sought to determine whether there were between-group differences in the risk of thyroid cancer. Dulaglutide (Trulicity, Lilly), liraglutide (Novo Nordisk), and semaglutide (Ozempic, Novo Nordisk) belong to the class of GLP-1 receptor agonists.

After matching the groups on the basis of their A1c level and body mass index at the time of diagnosis, the findings showed that incident thyroid cancer rate during the 5 years following initial diagnosis was 0.24% among those who received insulin and 0.26% among those who received liraglutide. There was no significant difference between these two treatment groups. However, among people who received dulaglutide, the incidence was 0.18%, and among those who received semaglutide, the incidence was 0.10%; both were significantly below the rate for those who received insulin, according to a recent report released by Epic Research.

"Even assuming that GLP1-receptor agonists cause some increase in risk of thyroid cancer, which is far from established, the absolute risk is low, and treatment decisions need to be based on evaluating expected benefit compared with expected harm," commented Til Stürmer, MD, PhD, professor and chair of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who co-authored a recent commentary on the topic that was published in Diabetes Care.

In a commentary published by Medscape Medical News earlier in 2023, endocrinologist Rachel Pessah-Pollack, MD, who specializes in thyroid disorders at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care in Lake Success, New York, reviewed the evidence linking GLP-1 receptor agonist use and thyroid cancer in people with type 2 diabetes and concluded, "No clear relationship has been drawn between GLP-1 receptor agonists and thyroid cancer in humans."

Most T2D Medications Correlate With Thyroid Cancer

After taking into account findings from other Epic analyses, "treatment of diabetes with most known medications correlates with thyroid cancer to some extent. Insulin is the most correlated, whereas GLP-1 receptor agonists and other medication-based treatments of type 2 diabetes correlated to a lesser extent," the Epic researchers said in an interview.

"Our longitudinal approach allowed us to weight the impact of various treatments against each other; previous studies could only look at GLP-1 receptor agonists compared with nonuse," the researchers added.

"More research is needed to better understand additional considerations, such as timing, duration of treatment, and the impact of other medications used before GLP-1 receptor agonists such as metformin."

Comparing Benefit and Harm

In his recent commentary, Strom said: "It is possible that GLP-1 receptor agonists cause a moderate relative increase in thyroid cancer, but detection bias cannot be ruled out as an alternative explanation. Thyroid cancer is a rare outcome, however, and the potential increase in absolute risk is very small.

"Clinicians and patients need to always balance benefit and harm of treatments in light of their alternatives. In a population without specific risk factors for thyroid cancer, the benefits of GLP-1 receptor agonists will largely outweigh the harm."

While the Epic Research report provides evidence that the effect on thyroid cancer from GLP-1 receptor agonists is less than the effect from insulin, "no single study will reassure ― this will need to be done based on evaluating all the evidence out there," Stürmer cautioned in an interview. He also critiqued the Epic study for not assessing study participants from the time they began treatment and instead started follow-up from the time of diabetes diagnosis.

Stürmer cited another recent report from South Korea in which investigators assessed national health insurance claims data from nearly 22,000 people with type 2 diabetes treated with a GLP-1 receptor agonist during 2014–2020 and nearly 327,000 people with type 2 diabetes treated with a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor during the same period. The results showed that treatment with a GLP-1 receptor agonist was "not associated with an increased risk of thyroid cancer, including medullary thyroid cancer, compared with SGLT2 inhibitors, among patients with type 2 diabetes."

The Epic Research study did not receive outside funding. The report's authors are employees of Epic Research. Stürmer does not accept personal compensation of any kind from any pharmaceutical company. He has received research funding from Novo Nordisk and owns stock in Novartis, Roche, and Novo Nordisk. Pessah-Pollack has been an advisor to Boehringer Ingelheim/Lilly and Health Monitor.

Mitchel L. Zoler is a reporter with Medscape and MDedge based in the Philadelphia region. @mitchelzoler

For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on X and Facebook. You can also follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube