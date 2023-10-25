News & Perspective
      Friday, October 27, 2023
      Most Patients With Psoriasis Not Engaged in Highly Shared Decision-Making

      Doug Brunk

      October 25, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Most patients with psoriasis are not participating in highly shared decision-making (SDM) with clinicians about their care.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers drew from the 2014-2017 and 2019 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) to identify 3,715,027 patients with psoriasis, to evaluate the association between SDM (a patient-centered approach to selecting treatment on the basis of a discussion between the clinician and patient) and satisfaction with care.

      • SDM was determined by patient responses on a 4-point Likert scale to seven MEPS variables, including the question, "How often did doctors or other health providers listen carefully to you?"

      • Patient satisfaction with care was measured with a MEPS variable that asked respondents to rate their healthcare providers on a scale of 1-10.

      • Researchers used multiple logistic regression to assess the association between SDM and demographic and clinical characteristics in patients with psoriasis, and multiple linear regression analysis to assess the association between SDM and patient satisfaction with care.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The average SDM score was 3.6 out of 4, and the average satisfaction with care score was 8.6 out of 10.

      • However, only about 42% of the cohort reported a high SDM, defined as a score of 3.9 or greater.

      • After adjusting for covariates, the researchers found that patients who had high SDM had, on average, 85% higher satisfaction with care (P < .001).

      • Compared with men, women had about 27% higher satisfaction with care (P = .023), whereas non-Hispanic patients had lower satisfaction with care compared with Hispanic patients (P = .037).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "It is important to construct a framework for carrying out SDM with patients with psoriasis to enhance clinician-patient communication and improve patient outcomes," the authors concluded.

      SOURCE:

      April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, chief of dermatology at the University of California, Los Angeles, led the research. The study was published online April 1 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The ability to measure SDM in patients with psoriasis was limited by the seven items from MEPS. The diagnosis of psoriasis was based on self-report.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by the National Psoriasis Foundation. Armstrong disclosed that she has served as a research investigator and/or scientific advisor to AbbVie, Almirall, Arcutis, ASLAN, Beiersdorf, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, EPI, Incyte, Leo, UCB, Janssen, Lilly, Nimbus, Novartis, Ortho Dermatologics, Sun, Dermavant, Dermira, Sanofi, Regeneron, Pfizer, and Modmed.

