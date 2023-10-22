News & Perspective
    No Results

      Sunday, October 22, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ESMO 2023

      ALK Inhibitor Alectinib Shows DFS Benefit in Early NSCLC

      Sharon Worcester, MA

      October 22, 2023

      Alectinib, a potent anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor, significantly improved disease-free survival (DFS) at 2 years compared with chemotherapy in patients with completely resected ALK+ non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to interim findings from the open-label phase 3 ALINA trial.

      The results suggest that alectinib, which is currently the first-line treatment choice in more advanced NSCLC, also provides an effective new treatment strategy for patients with resected ALK+ NSCLC, said Ben Solomon, MBBS, PhD, who presented late-breaking data from the trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

      ALINA is the first phase 3 trial of an ALK inhibitor to show a DFS benefit in completely resected stage IB-IIIA disease, said Solomon, professor and medical oncologist at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia.

      The current treatment recommendation for after surgery in this patient population is platinum-based chemotherapy, which is associated with modest improvements in overall survival. But multiple trials looking at alectinib in stage I-III NSCLC are underway given the unmet need for treatment in the 4%-5% of NSCLC patients with ALK rearrangements, Solomon explained.

      The ALINA trial enrolled adults with good performance status and completely resected stage IB-IIIA ALK+ NSCLC. Patients were randomized 1:1 to 600 mg of oral alectinib twice daily for up to 24 months or until disease recurrence, or up to four, 21-day cycles of intravenous platinum-based chemotherapy.

      At median follow-up of 27.8 months, Solomon and colleagues observed an overall DFS benefit in 130 patients with stage II-IIIA disease randomized to receive alectinib compared with the 127 patients who received chemotherapy (median DFS not reached vs 44.4 months; hazard ratio [HR], 0.24). The benefit was observed in the overall intention-to-treat (ITT) population of patients with stage IB-IIIA disease (median DFS not reached vs 41.3 months; HR, 0.24).

      Two-year DFS was also improved with alectinib vs chemotherapy for stage IB (HR, 0.21), stage II (HR, 0.24), and stage IIIA disease (HR, 0.25).

      The investigators observed a clinically meaningful central nervous system DFS benefit in the ITT population as well (HR, 0.22). This finding is important, given that patients with ALK+ disease have a high risk of brain metastases, which occurs in 50%-60% of patients over the course of disease, Solomon noted.

      Over the treatment duration in each arm, 23.4% of patients in the alectinib arm and 25.8% in the chemotherapy arm experienced grade 3 or 4 adverse events; five patients in the alectinib arm and 13 in the chemotherapy arm had adverse events that led to treatment discontinuation.

      "Adjuvant alectinib was tolerable and in line with the known safety profile of alectinib," Solomon concluded, but noted that the overall survival data were not yet mature.

      Invited discussant Marina Garassino, MBBS, however, cautioned against rushing to judgment, calling the DFS findings "interesting, but early."

      "Are 2 years of alectinib enough to impact overall survival? We don’t know yet," said Garassino, professor of medicine and director of the Thoracic Oncology Program at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois.

      Chemotherapy, conversely, has been shown to improve overall survival, she noted.

      Toxicity of alectinib in the adjuvant setting may be a concern as well, she said, explaining that patients have reported numerous side effects that can affect quality of life, such as sun sensitivity, difficulty focusing, neuropathy, lower back muscle soreness, and constipation.

      "So, I think we should still wait for more results from this trial," she said.

      In the meantime, she said she will ask patients "if they want this kind of toxicity in the absence of a clear overall survival benefit."

      The ALINA trial is funded by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Solomon and Garassino each reported numerous relationships with pharmaceutical companies and other entities.

      Sharon Worcester, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama, writing for Medscape, MDedge, and other affiliate sites. She currently covers oncology, but she has also written on a variety of other medical specialties and healthcare topics. She can be reached at  sworcester@mdedge.com  or on Twitter:  @SW_MedReporter.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  X (formerly known as Twitter)  and  Facebook.

