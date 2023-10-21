TOPLINE:

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is safe and effective for weight loss in adults with class I, II, or III obesity, according to real-world data from a large US study.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of 1506 adults (85% female, 70% White) with severe obesity (501 class I, 546 class II, and 459 class III) who underwent ESG at seven academic and private US centers from 2013-2022.

Average percent total body weight loss (%TBWL) was evaluated at 6, 12, 18, and 24 months after the procedure.

Weight loss and safety outcomes were evaluated according to obesity class.

TAKEAWAY:

At 12 months, 83.2% of patients achieved ≥10% TBWL and 60.9% achieved ≥15% TBWL across all obesity classes.

There was a significant difference in TBWL by baseline obesity class, with average weight loss significantly greater in class III than classes I and II at all timepoints. At 24 months, class III patients had mean TBWL of 20.4%, compared with 13.3% for class I and 13.6% for class II patients.

As early as 6 months post-ESG, patients in all BMI classes were able to drop to the next lower BMI class and remained there through 2 years. However, ongoing improvement in BMI until the end of follow-up was seen only in class III patients. Notably, class III patients were significantly younger and taller than class I and class II patients.

There were no differences in adverse events between obesity classes. Only 2.6% of patients had an adverse event requiring hospitalization. Most of these events (86%) were for symptom management and/or fluid replacement.

IN PRACTICE:

"Traditionally, ESG has been proposed as a treatment choice for patients with class I and II obesity because of its modest weight loss outcomes. However, our data show a %TBWL crossing 20% in patients with class III disease, which may push the envelope of perceived utility of ESG," the authors write.

SOURCE:

The study, with first author Khushboo Gala, MBBS, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, was published online October 3 in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology.

LIMITATIONS:

Limitations include the retrospective design, with outcomes only out to 2 years, and loss of follow-up, with only 339 of the 1506 patients evaluated at 2 years.

DISCLOSURES:

The study had no financial support. Several study authors reported ties to industry. The full list can be found with the original article.

