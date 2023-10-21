MADRID — During treatment for metastatic cancer, remote monitoring of symptoms using electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) reduced healthcare visits and improved patients' physical function and quality of life, but did not impact overall survival, according to findings from the PRO-TECT trial.

"Although survival was not impacted in this trial, patients found the intervention to be valuable and experienced improved quality of life and decreased hospitalizations," said Ethan Basch, MD, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, who presented the findings at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting 2023.

Jiyoung Ahn, PhD, professor of population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and associate director of population science, NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York City, said this study "provides exciting scientific evidence" supporting real-time, remote monitoring of PROs. Ahn was not involved with the PRO-TECT trial.

Symptoms among patients with advanced cancer receiving treatment are "exceedingly common," Basch explained, but "unfortunately, evidence demonstrates that we as clinicians miss up to 50% of our patients symptoms with potential serious downstream consequences."

Remote monitoring with ePROs can help clinicians detect patients' symptoms early so they can intervene early.

In the PRO-TECT cluster-randomized trial, 52 oncology practices in the US were randomly assigned (1:1) to remote monitoring with ePRO surveys or usual care. The cohort included 1191 patients with metastatic cancer — with 593 patients at PRO practices and 598 patients at control practices. Participating practices could enroll up to 50 patients with any type of metastatic cancer, except for indolent lymphoma or acute leukemia, who were receiving systemic treatment.

Patients in the ePRO practices completed weekly surveys either online or using an automated telephone system for up to 1 year. The survey included questions related to nine common symptoms, performance status, and falls.

For symptoms that are severe or worsening, a real time alert goes to the care team through the electronic health record or by an email, Basch explained. Similarly, reports highlighting the longitudinal trajectory of symptoms can be generated at patient visits and reviewed by clinicians, which can bring "the patient and the care team closer together by elevating those issues that are particularly salient to the patient's experience," he noted.

Patients completed over 91% of the electronic symptom surveys. After 24 months, the team observed no significant difference in the primary outcome of overall survival — 42.0 months with ePRO vs 43.5 months with usual care (hazard ratio [HR], 0.99; P = .86).

Basch and colleagues did, however, observe a 6% reduction in emergency or hospital admissions in the ePRO group compared with usual care. The ePRO group also had a significantly longer time to first emergency admission (HR, 0.84; P = .03) and a decreased average number of admissions per patient over 1 year (1.48 vs 1.81; P = .006).

At multiple timepoints, the team also observed "clinically meaningful and statistically significant" benefits in physical functioning, symptom control, and health-related quality of life, Basch reported. More patients in the ePRO than usual care group experienced benefits in fatigue (odds ratio [OR], 1.77; P < .001), anorexia (OR, 1.32; P = .03), nausea/vomiting (OR, 1.40; P = .01), and sleep (OR, 1.73; P < .001).

Patients' impressions of the ePRO symptom monitoring system were also "overwhelmingly" positive, Basch said. Most found the questions relevant and easy to understand and felt that their care team used the information, which made patients feel more in control of their care.

Nurses generally had a favorable impression of the system, with the majority stating that the information was helpful for electronic health record documentation and that it improved discussions with their patients and improved their efficiency.

However, about one quarter of the nurses expressed reluctance about continuing to use the system, citing the "added work of the ePROs, particularly alerts that were triggered that prompted them to call their patients, particularly during the pandemic when nurses in the US were pulled in many directions," Basch said.

He noted that future ePRO implementations should aim to integrate ePROs into care processes and adjust nurse responsibilities to allow time for ePRO work.

It will also be important to offer a variety of ePRO platforms that are easily accessible for different patient groups. "Notably," said Basch, about one third of the patients selected the automated telephone option. These were largely patients living in rural areas of the US with lower socioeconomic status and lower health literacy, "suggesting that we need to think about our technologies to meet patients where they are," he said.

Despite the positive outcomes, there are "challenges to widespread adoption," agreed NYU's Ahn.

These challenges include the need for physician adaptation to new technologies, data security, and ensuring patient engagement and compliance with remote monitoring systems.

"Successfully addressing these challenges is crucial for optimizing the integration of ePROs into cancer care," Ahn told Medscape Medical News.

ESMO's invited discussant, Anne Letsch, MD, noted that "cancer therapies are getting more complex, and it's important that patients are well informed and empowered to get together with the treatment teams throughout therapy."

The high completion rate with ePRO symptom surveys was "quite remarkable," said Letsch, head of the Cancer Center at the University Hospital Schleswig Holstein, Kiel, Germany.

But, Letsch said, it's "a pity" that there was no overall survival benefit among patients in the ePRO group. Perhaps overall survival is not what matters most in this context, she said. Instead, she asked, "are other outcomes, like health-related quality of life, symptom control and treatment safety, much more important?"

Basch also questioned whether the survival differences between the two groups may have been blunted because a substantial portion of the trial was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, when medical resources and treatments were delayed and diverted.

Basch pointed to a 2017 study he and colleagues conducted at a single tertiary care medical center, in which patients monitored with ePROs did demonstrate an overall survival benefit compared with usual care.

Overall, though, the study demonstrated that "symptom monitoring with ePROs is feasible during routine treatment for advanced cancers across diverse practices in the US" and improved patients' quality of life, Basch said.

Funding for the study was provided by a grant from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). Basch has disclosed relationships with Resilience Health, Sivan Health, Navigating Cancer, and AstraZeneca. Letsch and Ahn report no relevant financial relationships.

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023: Abstract 20300. Presented October 20, 2023.

