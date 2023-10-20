How Does Violence Affect Residents' Medical Training?

According to a recent study, disagreeable, tense, and troubled settings during medical residency were associated with threatening and dangerous environments in various specialties, especially in surgery and gynecology. This quantitative, descriptive, and cross-sectional study was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health by the Division of Postgraduate Studies of the School of Medicine at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico City.

This research sheds light on the link between clinical environments and types of violence from the perspective of medical residents, with a social, as opposed to an individual, focus. The diversity of the participants, in terms of specialties and medical units, also allowed for a detailed analysis of factors relating to expressions of violence within hospitals.

"The first thing was to get a sense of the size of the phenomenon. How much of this really goes on? What if we've been exaggerating and it turns out it's really nothing?" said first author Liz Hamui, PhD, a specialist in medical education and anthropology in health in the Division of Postgraduate Studies at the UNAM School of Medicine.

Violence in institutional settings is a social problem that is perpetuated and manifested in many ways. Multiple investigations within healthcare institutions have described student abuse that for many years has been considered normal and necessary for medical training. International studies have reported a perception of abuse of up to 96%. This abuse causes apathy, dehumanization, depression, and suicidal ideation. It also affects students' physical, mental, social, and family health, as well as patient care.

The aim of the current study was to describe and analyze residents' perceptions of the clinical learning environments where they work and study. Another goal was to understand how expressions of violence in clinical settings influence the learning environment and impact residents' professional training.

Medical Residencies Questionnaire

A questionnaire that included various scales of violence was designed and validated from June to December 2021. It was then administered online to residents who were registered for the 2021-2022 cycle and sat for the Unified Medical Specialization Plan exam at the UNAM School of Medicine and who volunteered to participate in the study. There were 12,612 responses received from 113 medical units and 78 specialties.

The Medical Residencies Free of Violence questionnaire consisted of an introduction plus eight sections that collected data about demographics, identity, gender, the environment in the respondent's clinical unit (described using qualifying adjectives and hypothetical situations related to violence, abuse, and harassment), types of violence, gender discrimination, cyber-aggression, and how violence impacted the health of the residents.

This publication only analyzed the data gathered from the sections of the questionnaire regarding the clinical environment and violence.

The author reported challenges related to the broad range of the instrument and the responses obtained with a significant sample size. "We wanted to know everything there was to know, like what kind of violence? Where did it happen and when? Was it reported? How did the institutions respond when faced with complaints of violence? And so on. This led us to expand the number of questions for each type of violence, which made it difficult for us to compile the information. Another challenge we faced was how to interpret the results. The database was so large that we had to be organized and ask precise questions to pull out the information and provide an analysis of the results," said Hamui.

Intimidating and Restrictive

The prevalence of violence in the residents' work environments was reported at 52.3%. Of this violence, 44.4% was psychological, 32.7% was academic/work related, 6% was sexual, 4.7% was physical, 4.5% was related to gender identity, 3.4% was cyber, and 0.9% was associated with sexual orientation.

The perception that discriminatory attitudes were tolerated was notably different among heterosexuals, compared with those of other sexual orientations, who reported that comments of a discriminatory nature are tolerated in their day-to-day environments. Similarly, a greater number of women (30.3%) perceive that discriminatory comments are tolerated, in comparison with men (27.2%).

The study also shows that in approximately one third of medical units, residents describe their clinical environment as intimidating and restrictive on account of the abuses and types of violence that occur with impunity.

These findings identify aspects that must be addressed at the institutional level, including abuses in hierarchical systems, surveillance at specific times and places where interaction with residents occurs, and a need to be mindful of the perspectives of women and gender minorities.

Finally, residents expressed strong disagreement with actions that may be considered abusive during their early years. However, this perception declines as the years of residency roll by.

The data collected in the sections that were not reported in this study are still being analyzed by the authors and will furnish additional information to help understand this complex phenomenon.

Héctor García Hernández, MD, who did not participate in preparing the study, is an academician in the Department of Public Health of the UNAM School of Medicine and has a background in researching violence in medical education. "Generally speaking, the topic of violence is studied very little in Mexico," he said. "An important point is that this is a cross-sectional study across all the specialties at UNAM and it introduces certain variables that aren't studied when we talk about violence; for example, sexual orientation and gender identity."

García believes that the number of responses that were received lends strength to the study, since they represent virtually a census of all medical residents at the university. At the same time, he noted that it would be powerful to perform a longitudinal analysis of the results. "Whoever is not receiving the violence is undoubtedly perpetrating the violence. This person committing the violence is most probably someone who is older and who experienced violence back in their day. This is masking the actual percentage. I'm sure that 100% of doctors have been on the receiving end of some sort of violence at some point."

He also noted that expanding the discussion to include the source of violence in medical education would have made the results even more valuable. "We need to delve into why this type of career violence occurs. These situations are linked to the health system itself — a crowded health system with financial problems, a system that experiences drug shortages and welfare shortfalls. And many of the causes of this violence stem from the demands of the health service. It's very demanding work with little time off, night shifts, and so on. I think all of this would have greatly strengthened the article," García concluded.

For her part, Hamui commented on the future of the research, which goes beyond its description. "We would like to draft intervention plans to try to reduce violence in clinical settings. We want to make these environments much more proactive and participatory so that residents truly feel safe, like they belong to this space and they contribute to the tasks that are performed in clinical settings."

