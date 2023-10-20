EDs Misdiagnose 5% of Cerebrovascular Syndrome Cases

In healthcare practices, accurate diagnosis is paramount. However, a recent study suggested that approximately 1 in every 20 patients hospitalized for posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) or reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS) were most likely misdiagnosed during their initial emergency department (ED) visit.

The study was published September 26 in Journal of the American Heart Association .

PRES and RCVS are rare cerebrovascular dysregulation syndromes that present with symptoms such as severe headaches, numbness, dizziness, and altered mental status, which may mimic other less serious ailments.

"The majority of patients with nonspecific neurological symptoms who present to the ED have a fairly benign condition, and diagnosing dangerous cerebrovascular diseases in patients with these sorts of symptoms is like attempting to find a needle in a haystack," Ava L. Liberman, assistant professor of clinical neurology and an attending neurologist at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical College told Medscape Medical News. "Additionally, diagnosis of PRES/RCVS requires advanced neuroimaging, which might not be readily available in the ED," she added.

The study analyzed data from 4633 patients with PRES, RCVS, or both across 11 states in the United States from 2016 to 2018. Researchers defined a "probable misdiagnosis" as when an ED visit resulted in discharge to home; a primary diagnosis was for a neurological symptoms, which could be an early symptom of PRES or RCVS; and the ED discharge occurred within 14 days before the patient's hospitalization for PRES or RCVS.

Approximately 4.5% (95% CI, 4.0%-5.2%) of patients had a probable misdiagnosis, reflecting a substantial prevalence of these rare conditions.

The study reported various patient and facility-level factors associated with these probable misdiagnoses. Younger patients (mean age, 47.7 vs 54 years; P < .001); female patients (P < .001); and patients with a history of stroke, substance use disorder, or comorbid headache conditions (all P < .001) were more likely to experience these misdiagnoses. Additionally, the study found a significant association between misdiagnoses and smaller hospitals without residency programs or on-site neurological services (P < .001).

"It is not entirely clear why these factors are associated with misdiagnosis; more research is needed," Liberman said. "Perhaps in patients with a headache disorder, providers are misinterpreting PRES/RCVS symptoms as related to the known headache disorders, leading to a cognitive error (anchoring bias). Gathering medical history from patients with a history of substance use can be harder. Providers’ negative feelings about these patients (affect bias) may also play a role in facilitating diagnostic error," she explained.

An unexpected finding was that these probable misdiagnoses did not lead to worse clinical outcomes, such as strokes or hemorrhages, during subsequent hospitalization. In fact, the length of stay was shorter for patients with these misdiagnoses.

"It is possible that patients with a probable diagnosis were harmed just not as compared to those correctly diagnosed who may have already had more severe disease manifestations that facilitated their timely diagnosis," noted Liberman.

These findings highlight the challenges of diagnosing rare cerebrovascular conditions, such as PRES and RCVS, especially in the fast-paced ED environment. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals about these conditions and their risk factors could improve diagnostic accuracy.

"Providers should be sure to ask patients with headache complaints in the ED about red flag features and remember to consider PRES/RCVS when evaluating these patients as well as those with substance use disorders and neurological symptoms," said Liberman. She added, "There are probably several factors leading to misdiagnosis in smaller hospitals without residency programs, including access to neurological consultation and advanced neuroimaging. While more research is needed to determine how these gaps can be addressed, teleconsultation may help improve access to neurological expertise."

