Ultrasound-Guided Nerve Blocks for Pain Management in the ED

TOPLINE:

Ultrasound-guided nerve blocks performed by emergency practitioners are safe and effective for acute pain management and could form a crucial part of multimodal pain management in the emergency department (ED).

METHODOLOGY:

The comprehensive 1-year retrospective analysis included 420 ultrasound-guided nerve blocks performed by 75 unique emergency practitioners at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California.

Participants were ED patients who presented with pain in amenable anatomic regions and consented to receive a nerve block.

The investigation also examined the responses to the question, "Did the block work?" among patients who received ultrasound-guided nerve blocks. Of the 420 blocks performed, responses were available for 279 patients.

The primary outcomes were complication rates and changes in patient-reported pain before and after receiving the nerve block (0-10 on the visual analog scale).

TAKEAWAY:

The procedure reduced the mean pain score from 7.4 to 2.8, causing a significant reduction of 4.6 points (95% CI, 3.9-5.2).

The only complication was an arterial puncture recognized through syringe aspiration without further sequelae during a nerve block in the infraclavicular region with no significant adverse outcomes or complications.

Most procedures were performed by emergency residents (61.9%), followed by advanced practice providers (21.2%) and ultrasound-trained faculty (8.3%).

Among 279 respondents, 87.5% reported that the block effectively reduced their pain and only 12.5% indicated otherwise.

IN PRACTICE:

The authors wrote that this finding "underscores the potential of ultrasound-guided nerve blocks to provide meaningful pain relief in the ED setting." They added, "The low complication rate supports the notion that ultrasound-guided nerve blocks can be safely integrated into ED practice, aligning with the principles outlined in the American College of Emergency Physicians’ policy statement regarding the role of emergency practitioners in performing ultrasound-guided nerve blocks: they are not only within the scope of practice of emergency physicians but represent a core component of a multimodal pain control pathway for patients in the ED."

SOURCE:

The study was conducted by Jeffrey Merz-Herrala, MD, an emergency medicine physician affiliated with Highland Hospital, Oakland, California, and colleagues. It was published online in the Annals of Emergency Medicine on September 23, 2023.

LIMITATIONS:

Of the patients who received nerve blocks, 37.9% had missing preblock or postblock pain scores, potentially introducing selection bias. Moreover, the study’s results may have limited generalizability beyond academic EDs with similar settings and resources.

DISCLOSURES:

The study received no funding. Nagdev A. declared serving as a clinical consultant for Exo, a medical imaging data management company focusing on echocardiography. The rest of the authors reported no conflict of interest.

