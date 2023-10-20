News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, October 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Traumatic Injuries Rare in Pediatric Drowning

      Antara Ghosh

      October 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Children presenting with drowning to US children's hospitals have low rates of significant traumatic injuries but often undergo radiographic evaluations for trauma.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) guidelines, developed by the American College of Surgeons, classify drowning as a traumatic event, often necessitating the use of imaging studies in emergency department (ED) trauma protocols.

      • This retrospective cross-sectional study included 10,397 children presenting with a first drowning encounter to US children’s hospitals.

      • The primary outcome was the presence of a clinically important traumatic injury with radiographic findings.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, 83.4% of children with a drowning episode were treated in the ED, of whom 52.8% were hospitalized.

      • Only 2.3% of the children reported clinically important traumatic injuries.

      • Chest radiographs, CT brain, and CT cervical spine were performed in 62.4%, 11.4%, and 3.7% of children with a drowning episode, respectively.

      • Clinically important thoracic injuries, traumatic intracranial injuries, and cervical spinal cord injuries/vertebral column fractures were diagnosed in only 0.7%, 4.3%, and 0.5% of children undergoing a chest radiograph, CT brain, or CT cervical spine, respectively.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "ATLS principles call for timely identification of life-threatening injuries through a standardized assessment that may involve radiographic studies. For children with a reassuring examination, our results suggest that the incidence of clinically important traumatic injuries is low, and in this subset of patients, imaging studies may be avoided," wrote the authors.

      "Future studies are needed to determine the appropriate protocol for more targeted trauma evaluations in children with drowning," they further added.

      SOURCE:

      The study was conducted by Samaa Kemala, MD, MPH, Division of Emergency Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, and colleagues and published online on September 22, 2023 in the Academic Pediatrics .

      LIMITATIONS:

      Study findings may not be generalizable to other settings such as community hospitals. Moreover, results may have underestimated severe injuries relative to all children who experienced fatal drowning, especially those with out-of-hospital mortality or mortality within another center, or those who had coding inaccuracies.

      DISCLOSURES:

      This study did not receive specific funding from any sources. The authors disclosed no conflict of interest.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook , X (formerly known as Twitter) , Instagram , and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.