Traumatic Injuries Rare in Pediatric Drowning

TOPLINE:

Children presenting with drowning to US children's hospitals have low rates of significant traumatic injuries but often undergo radiographic evaluations for trauma.

METHODOLOGY:

Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) guidelines, developed by the American College of Surgeons, classify drowning as a traumatic event, often necessitating the use of imaging studies in emergency department (ED) trauma protocols.

This retrospective cross-sectional study included 10,397 children presenting with a first drowning encounter to US children’s hospitals.

The primary outcome was the presence of a clinically important traumatic injury with radiographic findings.

TAKEAWAY:

Overall, 83.4% of children with a drowning episode were treated in the ED, of whom 52.8% were hospitalized.

Only 2.3% of the children reported clinically important traumatic injuries.

Chest radiographs, CT brain, and CT cervical spine were performed in 62.4%, 11.4%, and 3.7% of children with a drowning episode, respectively.

Clinically important thoracic injuries, traumatic intracranial injuries, and cervical spinal cord injuries/vertebral column fractures were diagnosed in only 0.7%, 4.3%, and 0.5% of children undergoing a chest radiograph, CT brain, or CT cervical spine, respectively.

IN PRACTICE:

"ATLS principles call for timely identification of life-threatening injuries through a standardized assessment that may involve radiographic studies. For children with a reassuring examination, our results suggest that the incidence of clinically important traumatic injuries is low, and in this subset of patients, imaging studies may be avoided," wrote the authors.

"Future studies are needed to determine the appropriate protocol for more targeted trauma evaluations in children with drowning," they further added.

SOURCE:

The study was conducted by Samaa Kemala, MD, MPH, Division of Emergency Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, and colleagues and published online on September 22, 2023 in the Academic Pediatrics .

LIMITATIONS:

Study findings may not be generalizable to other settings such as community hospitals. Moreover, results may have underestimated severe injuries relative to all children who experienced fatal drowning, especially those with out-of-hospital mortality or mortality within another center, or those who had coding inaccuracies.

DISCLOSURES:

This study did not receive specific funding from any sources. The authors disclosed no conflict of interest.

