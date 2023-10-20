News & Perspective
      Friday, October 20, 2023
      Can Bi-Plane Ultrasound Solve Difficult Accesses in the ED?

      Antara Ghosh

      October 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Bi-plane ultrasound approach does not significantly improve clinical outcomes over mono-plane ultrasound for peripheral intravenous cannulation (PIV) cannulations in patients with peripheral difficult vascular access (PDVA) at the emergency department (ED).

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Failure rates of first-attempt PIV cannulation range from 12% to 54%.

      • Several conditions such as renal failure, obesity, current or prior PIV cannulations, and substance abuse can increase the PIV cannulation time and detrimentally affect patient management.

      • This single-center, randomized controlled trial included 442 adults with PDVA admitted to the ED who required PIV cannulation.

      • Patients were randomly allocated to undergo the mono-plane (n=221) or bi-plane (n=221) imaging for PIV cannulation, performed by skilled providers.

      • The primary outcome was to compare the successful first-attempt rates of the two approaches for accurately placing a functioning PIV catheter.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Accurate placement of a functioning catheter in a single attempt was achieved in 70.8% of patients, with no significant difference between mono-plane and bi-plane imaging groups (P = .395).

      • The bi-plane group required less time for a successful cannulation than the mono-plane group (median time, 35 vs 45 seconds; P = .03).

      • The number of attempts needed for a successful PIV cannulation (P = .250) and the number of successful cannulations by the first operator (P = .864) were similar in both groups.

      • Bi-plane approach was not associated with higher rates of successful cannulation (odds ratio, 0.97, 95% CI, 0.48-1.97).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Ultrasound has gained widespread acceptance as a valuable tool for facilitating PIV cannulation, especially in patients with difficult venous access and when performed by skilled providers" authors reported. "However, our investigation into the use of bi-plane imaging did not reveal a significant improvement in clinically meaningful outcomes when compared to standard mono-plane imaging," they further added.

      SOURCE:

      This study was led by Davide E Baion, who works in the emergency setting at Molinette Hospital, Turin, Italy, and published online on September 23, 2023, in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

      LIMITATIONS:

      All the operators received prior specialized training for ultrasound-guided PIV cannulation; however, operators worldwide may not receive such trainings that may limit the generalizability of findings.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • This study was supported by Ministero dell’Università e della Ricerca Scientifica e Tecnologica.

      • The authors declared no conflict of interest.

      Comments

