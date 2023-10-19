Stair Climbing Tied to Reduced Risk for Heart Disease

TOPLINE:

Climbing more than five flights of stairs daily is associated with a reduced risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) of about 20%, new observational data suggest.

METHODOLOGY:

The prospective cohort study used data from 458,860 adults in the UK Biobank cohort who were 38 to 73 years old at baseline (2006-2010).

Information about stair climbing, sociodemographic, and lifestyle factors was collected at baseline and 5 years later.

Cases of ASCVD — defined as coronary artery disease (CAD), ischemic stroke, or acute complications — were identified via hospital records and death registry.

Associations between stair climbing and ASCVD were examined as hazard ratios (HRs) from Cox proportional hazards model. Analyses were stratified by susceptibility to ASCVD based on family history, genetic risk, and established risk factors.

TAKEAWAY:

A total of 39,043 ASCVD, 30,718 CAD, and 10,521 ischemic stroke cases were recorded during a median follow-up of 12.5 years.

Compared with no stair climbing, climbing 6-10 flights of stairs daily was associated with a 7% lower ASCVD risk (multivariable-adjusted HR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.90 - 0.96) and climbing 16-20 flights daily was associated with a 10% lower risk (HR, 0.90; 95% CI, 0.85 - 0.94).

The benefits plateaued at 20 flights daily; comparable results were obtained for CAD and ischemic stroke; the protective effect of stair climbing was attenuated by increasing levels of disease susceptibility.

Adults who stopped climbing stairs daily during the study had a 32% higher risk of ASCVD (HR, 1.32; 95% CI,1.06 - 1.65) compared with peers who never reported stair climbing.

IN PRACTICE:

"These findings highlight the potential advantages of stair climbing as a primary preventive measure for ASCVD in the general population. Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, especially among those unable to achieve the current physical activity recommendations," study author Lu Qi, with Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, said in a news release.

SOURCE:

The study was published online September 15 in Atherosclerosis.

LIMITATIONS:

The observational design limits causal inferences. Stair climbing was self-reported via questionnaires and recall bias is a possibility. The UK Biobank participants do not represent the entire population of the country, with a healthy volunteer selection bias previously reported.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was supported by grants from the National Key R&D Program of China. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

