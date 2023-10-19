News & Perspective
Medscape

      Thursday, October 19, 2023
      Review Estimates Acne Risk With JAK Inhibitor Therapy

      Heidi Splete

      October 19, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Use of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors is associated with a nearly fourfold increase in risk of acne compared with placebo, according to an analysis of 25 JAK inhibitor studies.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Acne has been reported to be an adverse effect of JAK inhibitors, but not much is known about how common acne is overall and how incidence differs between different JAK inhibitors and the disease being treated.

      • For the systematic review and meta-analysis, researchers identified 25 phase 2 or 3 randomized, controlled trials that reported acne as an adverse event associated with the use of JAK inhibitors.

      • The study population included 10,839 participants (54% male, 46% female).

      • The primary outcome was the incidence of acne following a period of JAK inhibitor use.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, the risk of acne was significantly higher among those treated with JAK inhibitors in comparison with patients given placebo in a pooled analysis (odds ratio [OR], 3.83).

      • The risk of acne was highest with abrocitinib (OR, 13.47), followed by baricitinib (OR, 4.96), upadacitinib (OR, 4.79), deuruxolitinib (OR, 3.30), and deucravacitinib (OR, 2.64). By JAK inhibitor class, results were as follows: JAK1-specific inhibitors (OR, 4.69), combined JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitors (OR, 3.43), and tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors (OR, 2.64).

      • In a subgroup analysis, risk of acne was higher among patients using JAK inhibitors for dermatologic conditions in comparison with those using JAK inhibitors for nondermatologic conditions (OR, 4.67 vs 1.18).

      • Age and gender had no apparent impact on the effect of JAK inhibitor use on acne risk.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The occurrence of acne following treatment with certain classes of JAK inhibitors is of potential concern, as this adverse effect may jeopardize treatment adherence among some patients," the researchers wrote. More studies are needed "to characterize the underlying mechanism of acne with JAK inhibitor use and to identify best practices for treatment," they added.

      SOURCE:

      The lead author was Jeremy Martinez, MPH, of Harvard University, Boston. The study was published online in JAMA Dermatology on October 18, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The review was limited by the variable classification and reporting of acne across studies, the potential exclusion of relevant studies, and the small number of studies for certain drugs.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The studies were mainly funded by the pharmaceutical industry. Martinez disclosed no relevant financial relationships. Several co-authors have relationships with multiple companies, including Dexcel Pharma Technologies, AbbVie, Concert, Pfizer, 3Derm Systems, Incyte, Aclaris, Eli Lilly, Concert, Equillium, ASLAN, ACOM, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

