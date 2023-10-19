Dogs at the Doctor's Office

Until recently, the last place many people would expect to see a dog is in a doctor's office. But national Take Your Dog to Work Day, celebrated annually since 1999, and major companies like Google and Amazon allowing employees to bring their pups to the office, have paved the way for canines at work.

Children's Hospital Colorado and Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, have medical dog programs with highly trained animals to help children cope with stress or anxiety. But therapy dogs aren't the only animals wagging their tails into medical facilities. Some doctors bring their pet pups to their private practices where the animals entertain patients and accept any and all treats.

Medscape also discovered many other clinicians who regularly bring their dog to their practice. However, patients aren't always on board, except when they want to bring their dog to the doctor's office, too.

Although dogs are more prevalent everywhere from small businesses to outdoor cafes, dogs in the doctor's office still raise some eyebrows — whether it's the doctor's dog or the patient's. Doctor's offices and hospitals mostly continue to permit only service dogs, though more hospitals like Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Cincinnati Children's have started programs that allow a hospitalized patient to have a visit from their pet.

Once an application is approved, family members are permitted to bring the pet to either a designated 'pet visiting' area, or sometimes to their owner's hospital room. Pets must have a health certification, be well behaved, and be up to date on vaccinations. Pets can often lift a hospitalized owner's spirits — after all, dogs are good medicine.

Tucker Is on Call

Take Tucker, a 7-year-old Havanese. If he were anybody else's pet, he'd probably stay home alone most days. But Corinne Howington, MD, brings Tucker to her dermatology office in Savannah, Georgia, 2 to 3 days a week. Howington began bringing him in as a 3-month-old puppy.

"Tucker only visits when patients ask to see him, which happens more often than not," says Howington. "All of our patients know that Tucker is in the office, but we are mindful that some patients prefer not to include him in their visit."

When he's not interacting with patients, Tucker can be found playing with staff members or taking naps.

Bullet Charms Patients With Antics

Then there's Bullet, a 4-year-old French bulldog, who typically spends 5 days a week in the office with his owner, Robert Leposavic, MD, a dermatologist with offices across 13 locations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and California. Leposavic started bringing Bullet into the office as a 3-month-old puppy. To travel from one office to another, Leposavic pilots his own Piper Meridian turboprop with Tucker as his 'co-pilot.'

"Every airport and all their employees know him," says Leposavic. "He's a celebrity wherever he goes. In the office, he will often put on a display where he tears apart empty boxes in front of patients, and they all clap and take videos. Or he grabs exam gloves when they're thrown away and likes to run and be chased."

Bullet has free reign of the clinics, including the waiting room and exam rooms. Patients have come to expect to see him and shower him with attention and treats. Rarely do patients complain, but if someone does come in who is scared or allergic, Leposavic puts Bullet in another room.

Beaucoup Eases Stress in The Waiting Room

One of Bullet's favorite office visitors is a 4-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Beaucoup. Leposavic invited his patient, Renee Parker, to tote her dog along to doctor visits.

"When Dr. Leposavic's dog is in the office, Beaucoup turns into a little flirt," says Parker, a retired flight attendant who lives in Montecito, California. "The patients in the waiting room all laugh. They get so tickled at the way they play together. She's a good distraction for everyone."

Beaucoup didn't start out being the playful pooch she is today. When Parker rescued her through a Facebook group 3 years ago, the tiny pup was scared of everything,says Parker. "But everybody's been so sweet to her at the doctor's office. We've come a long way."

Kleo Comforts Owner During Exams

Tommy Wylde was also invited to bring his dog to medical visits by his general practitioner, J.D. Johnson, MD, of Dallas. Wylde was undergoing treatment for a heart condition that included adjusting his medications and having blood drawn regularly. It was a stressful time in his life.

During an exam, he mentioned his passion for dog training and breeding Tervurens (Belgian shepherds) and Löwchens. Johnson, who has since retired, suggested Wylde bring his dog, Kleo, a 4-year-old Tervuren, to his next visit.

"Kleo was a beautiful dog, a little smaller than a German shepherd," says Wylde, "and the next appointment went along much more smoothly than the previous one had."

Over the following months, Wylde and Kleo continued to visit Johnson's office together. Johnson took such a liking to his patient's dog, that he adopted one of her puppies and later worked with Wylde to train the dog.

"To this day, the doctor and I have remained friends," says Wylde, "and my nervousness for going to the doctor's office has almost completely disappeared."

