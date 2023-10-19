News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, October 19, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Successful Penicillin Allergy Delabeling in Pediatric ED

      Deepa Varma

      October 19, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A pediatric emergency department (PED) study has shown the efficacy of penicillin allergy delabeling, which can reduce adverse health outcomes in children with parent-reported penicillin allergies.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Approximately 10% of children presenting to PEDs have reported parent-reported allergies to a penicillin family antibiotic, which leads to adverse health outcomes and increased healthcare costs.

      • Delabeling a penicillin allergy through a Direct oral challenge (DOC) in low-risk children can improve health outcomes.

      • This cohort study included children aged 2-16 years presenting to one of the three sites between March 2019 and November 2020, with their parents completing penicillin allergy symptom questionnaires.

      • 117 participants with low-risk symptoms completed DOC.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Physicians delabeled 98% of reported penicillin allergy in low-risk children.

      • Significant differences were noted among the three sites (A, B, and C) for:

        • low-risk designation level (57%, 69%, and 46%, respectively; P < .001);

        • family interest in receiving DOC (87%, 75%, and 58%; P < .02); and

        • clinician willingness to proceed with DOC (85%, 94%, and 56%; P < .001).

      • Physicians decided not to perform DOC 19 times, with time constraints being the most frequent reason.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "DOC could be most beneficial for children requiring immediate antibiotic treatment. Integration of DOC into a standardized electronic medical record system is the next step to address the issue of overly reported penicillin allergies, which could help to prevent unnecessary allergy labels and simplify the process for allergy testing referrals," the researchers concluded.

      SOURCE:

      The study was conducted by Vyles D, DO, MS, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and colleagues and was published in JAMA Pediatrics on October 02, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The penicillin allergy symptom questionnaires administered to children and their parents differed between sites.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Phillips EJ received personal fees from Verve, Janssen, UpToDate, AstraZeneca, and Biocryst, as well as grants from the National Institutes of Health and National Health and Medical Research Council. No other disclosures were reported.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, , X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.