The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved bimekizumab-bkzx (Bimzelx) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults, the manufacturer announced in a press release.

The indication is for adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

With this approval, bimekizumab becomes the only interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved for the treatment of these patients. Psoriasis affects more than 7.5 million US adults, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation.

"We have been eagerly awaiting bimekizumab," Mark Lebwohl, MD, bimekizumab investigator and dean for clinical therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said in the press release.

Lebwohl states that bimekizumab "achieved superior levels of skin clearance at week 16 compared to placebo and three existing biologics for psoriasis, with responses being rapid and lasting up to a year. Long-term data have also shown that the majority of patients maintained high levels of clinical response through three years."

The most common adverse reactions (occurring in at least 1% of patients) are upper respiratory infections, oral candidiasis, headache, tinea infections, gastroenteritis, herpes simplex infections, acne, folliculitis, other Candida infections, fatigue, and injection site reactions, according to the company, UCB.

Available in About 1 Month in US

Bimekizumab can be administered by a healthcare provider or it can be self-injected by a patient after training. It is available as a single-dose prefilled autoinjector and a single-dose prefilled syringe and will be available in the United States in about 1 month.

The recommended dosage of bimekizumab for patients with psoriasis is 320 mg (two subcutaneous injections of 160 mg each) at baseline, then on weeks 4, 8, 12, and 16, then every 8 weeks thereafter. For patients weighing at least 120 kg (about 265 lb), a dosage of 320 mg every 4 weeks after week 16 may be considered, the company states.

Three Phase 3 Trials

Approval was based on three phase 3 multicenter, randomized, placebo and/or active comparator-controlled trials: bimekizumab vs placebo and ustekinumab (BE VIVID); vs placebo (BE READY); and vs adalimumab (BE SURE).

"All studies met their co-primary endpoints and all ranked secondary endpoints," the company reports. Secondary endpoints included the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 at week 4 and PASI 100 (complete skin clearance) at week 16.

Highlights from the trials include the following results, according to UCB:

Clear or almost clear skin : More than 8 out of 10 patients achieved a 90% or greater reduction from baseline in the PASI 90 and an Investigator's Global Assessment score of 0/1 at week 16.

Complete skin clearance : About 60% of patients achieved PASI 100 at week 16.

Time to response : More than 70% of patients achieved PASI 75 at week 4 following one 320-mg dose.

Safety Information

The safety information includes the statement that bimekizumab may increase the risk for suicidal ideation and behavior, though a causal association has not been established. Prescribers should advise patients, caregivers, and families "to monitor for emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal ideation, or other mood changes," according to the prescribing information.

Bimekizumab is being studied for other conditions, including hidradenitis suppurativa. In the European Union, it was approved for the treatment of psoriasis in 2021 and for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in June 2023.

Lebwohl is an investigator for UCB. He has not accepted any consulting payments from UCB.

