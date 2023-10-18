Compounding Pharmacies for Semaglutide Cause Concern

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently warned two online vendors to stop making unapproved versions of semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes; Wegovy for obesity) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro). With ongoing shortages of these two popular drugs, compounded versions have gained popularity.

Compounding pharmacies are allowed to prepare "essentially a copy" of the approved drug, according to the FDA, when a drug is listed on the shortage list. Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro are all listed on the FDA’s drug shortages database.

However, compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and the agency does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs. A 2020 review article found 63 compounding errors in 2155 reports related to contamination or concentration. While drug compounding serves an important role, it "has the potential to cause patient harm without adequate safeguards," the authors wrote.

In June, the FDA released a warning about the new antiobesity medications, stating it had received reports of adverse events after people self-administered semaglutide from a compounding pharmacy. The warning also states that compounding pharmacies may be selling salt forms of the active ingredient, including semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate, though the FDA is not aware of any basis for compounding a drug using semaglutide salts that would meet federal requirements.

So far in 2023, the FDA has received reports of 4130 adverse events related to semaglutide. The adverse events reporting system does not specify where the drugs were purchased in these cases.

Compounded Drugs Not Necessarily Equivalent

This created a significant worry for clinicians in counseling patients eager to fill prescriptions for these antiobesity medications.

Chika Anekwe, MD, MPH, an obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, advises patients against taking compounded semaglutide drugs. We don’t know the purity, safety, or efficacy of them, Anekwe said.

David Margraf, PhD, PharmD, a pharmaceutical research scientist at the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, Minneapolis, believes compounded formulations of semaglutide are a "very risky thing."

"The problem is the [GLP-1] drugs that are available to get are not the same thing," said Margraf. "Unless it's been tested in a clinical trial, you have no idea if it's a bioequivalent match to the drug it is trying to emulate.

"That can affect the way drugs work, the way they're absorbed," Margraf said.

There also may be a risk of unintended side effects or a different mechanism of action over a long period of time with the salt formulations, he added.

"It's injected, so that circumvents a lot of your natural defenses that you have for taking [a drug] orally," Margraf said. "The compounded pharmacies may only have access to a salt form of the drug rather than what is FDA approved."

When taking a drug orally, the body’s main natural defenses are the stomach acids, with filtering by the liver and kidneys, before the drug molecule reaches the bloodstream, Margraf explained. With a subcutaneous injection, "any impurities would circumvent that process if the compounded drug wasn’t sterile."

A Google search for Ozempic or Wegovy will unearth a thriving online forum of sellers purporting to stock the sought-after drugs. Some are licensed compounding pharmacies, marketing copycat versions of the brand-name semaglutide drugs to patients with prescriptions.

"It’s really the wild west right now," said Katherine Saunders, MD, an assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and assistant attending physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York City, specializing in the care of patients with obesity.

"The bottom line for me as a clinician, who is trying to provide the most effective and safe treatments for my patients, is that we recommend treatments that have been rigorously studied in randomized controlled trials," Saunders said. "Compounded medications have not been studied in large randomized control trials."

Novo Nordisk, which manufactures Wegovy and Ozempic, has filed lawsuits against compounding pharmacies, as well as medical spas and weight-loss and wellness clinics, claiming false advertising, trademark infringement, and unlawful sales. One of the lawsuits filed against a compounding pharmacy in Florida was recently dismissed, but the decision allows the company to file an amended lawsuit.

"Compounded products do not have the same safety, quality, and effectiveness assurances as our FDA-approved drugs and may expose patients to health risks," according to a press release from Novo Nordisk.

Similarly, Eli Lilly, the drug company that manufactures tirzepatide, has announced legal action against compounded formulations claiming to be Mounjaro.

"There are legitimate reasons that pharmacy compounding exists and it's all about making sure patients have the medication their prescriber says they need when they need it," said Scott Brunner, chief executive officer of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding. "Maybe it’s a capsule, and your grandmother can’t swallow a capsule, so the pharmacist can prepare a syrup."

Clinicians and patients can search for state-licensed online pharmacies through the FDA’s tool, BeSafeRx. The FDA also publishes guidelines for spotting an unsafe online pharmacy.

In a statement to Medscape Medical News, the FDA said, "purchasing medicine online from unregulated, unlicensed sources can expose patients to potentially unsafe products that have not undergone appropriate evaluation or approval, or do not meet quality standards."

Healthcare Professionals Caution Against Use

While the semaglutide shortage is expected to continue, Lemrey "Al" Carter, executive director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, recommends that physicians counsel their patients to procure the medications from a licensed compounding pharmacy.

Carter believes licensed compounded pharmacies may be the only way to address the semaglutide drug shortage. But he also advises physicians to remind patients to watch for warning signs, such as online sites offering the medicine without a prescription.

"If you're trying to get a medication without a prescription, that's a red flag, and if you're able to get it, it's a red flag," Carter said. "I would not trust that drug."

Others, like Ted Kyle, RPh, a former executive at GlaxoSmithKline and founder of ConscienHealth, an organization working to advance policy and evidence-based approaches for obesity, caution against compounded semaglutide altogether.

"Where I have the reservations is that lack of transparency, and that lack of validation of what the heck are you doing here?" said Kyle. "Where are you getting this chemical from? And what is this chemical that you're getting people to inject in themselves?"

"I get why patients are considering compounded medications, but I caution against it, because we just don’t know about the safety," Saunders said.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.