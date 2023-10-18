Teplizumab Preserves Beta Cells in New-Onset Type 1 Diabetes

TOPLINE:

Teplizumab (Tzield) infusions in children and adolescents with new-onset type 1 diabetes met the primary endpoint of preserved beta-cell function and trended toward improved secondary glycemic endpoints.

METHODOLOGY:

The study was a phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of teplizumab (n = 217) vs placebo (n = 111) in children and adolescents aged 8-17 years within 6 weeks of clinical type 1 diabetes (stage 3) onset.

Teplizumab or placebo was given in two 12-day infusions, 26 weeks apart.

The primary endpoint was change in beta-cell function, as measured by stimulated C-peptide level at 78 weeks.

Key secondary endpoints were insulin doses required to meet glycemic goals, A1c levels, time in target glucose range, and clinically significant hypoglycemic events.

TAKEAWAY:

Patients randomly assigned to receive teplizumab had significantly higher stimulated C-peptide levels than did patients assigned to placebo at week 78, with a difference of 0.13 pmol/mL (P < .001).

Clinically meaningful peak C-peptide levels ≥ 0.2 pmol/L were achieved in 94.9% of teplizumab recipients vs 79.2% of placebo recipients.

The two groups did not differ significantly in any of the key secondary endpoints.

Adverse events occurred in 99.5% of patients with teplizumab and 97.3% of patients with placebo; these included headache, gastrointestinal symptoms, rash, and lymphopenia.

Mild cytokine release syndrome occurred in two patients receiving teplizumab and resolved within 7 days.

Adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in 6.9% of the teplizumab group and 2.7% of the placebo group.

Severe hypoglycemia occurred in 13.4% of patients receiving teplizumab and 16.2% of patients receiving placebo.

IN PRACTICE:

Teplizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody to CD3 on T cells, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2022 to delay the onset of clinical type 1 diabetes in patients aged 8 years or older with preclinical (stage 2) disease.

"There's been discussion for a few years about what regulatory agencies might be looking for in studies of new-onset diabetes. [Secondary endpoint data] collected in this trial…are all trending in the same direction even though they don't meet a statistical P value," lead author Kevan C. Herold, MD, of Yale University, told Medscape Medical News.

Herold, who conducted a previous trial of teplizumab in people with new-onset type 1 diabetes, added, "This confirmed what had been found in the earlier trials that basically indicate that this drug works. And it works whenever you give it."

However, he also noted, "Pediatric endocrinologists and primary care providers should think about finding people [with preclinical type 1 diabetes] as early as possible."

SOURCE:

The study was published October 18, 2023 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The lead author is Eleanor L. Ramos, MD, of Provention Bio, a Sanofi company, Red Bank, New Jersey.

LIMITATIONS:

The trial was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The study population was mostly White. There was possible unblinding to the investigators. The study was probably underpowered for secondary endpoints.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by Provention Bio, a Sanofi company.

Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington, DC, area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape, with other work appearing in the Washington Post, NPR's Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She is on Twitter @MiriamETucker.

