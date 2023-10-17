Fractures Beget Fractures at Any Age

VANCOUVER, Canada — The occurrence of a fracture predicts future fracture risk, but the increase in risk is the same no matter what the age of the patient, according to a new population-based study drawn from the Manitoba BMD Registry.

The work expands previous studies that focused mostly on fracture risk prediction after a first fracture among individuals aged 45–50 and older. Other limitations of prior studies include large age categories (such as "premenopausal"), reliance on self-reporting, and small sample sizes.

As a result, some guidelines recommend considering fracture history only for patients older than a certain age when assessing for future risk, such as with the Fracture Risk Assessment Tool (FRAX). The new study suggests a potential need to reconsider that stance.

"The [percentage] of increased risk from having had prevalent fractures in the past, no matter what your age, is about the same. I think that it's really paradigm shifting because [when] most of us think [of] young people who fracture, we're not thinking of osteoporosis or future fracture risk. We're not saying, 'Oh, I had a fracture when I was 25. When I'm 70, I should be thinking about osteoporosis.' So, I think this study is quite eye-opening that way," Carrie Ye, MD, who presented the study at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2023 Annual Meeting, said in an interview.

Participants of younger age who are referred for dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) likely represent a population at increased risk of osteoporosis, according to Ye. "Maybe they have Crohn's disease or maybe they're on a bunch of steroids, and so a clinician has flagged them," said Ye, who is an assistant professor and rheumatologist at the University of Alberta, Edmonton.

The researchers limited the analysis to nontraumatic fractures, but session moderator Nicholas Harvey, MD, PhD, wondered if a similar finding would occur with traumatic fractures. In an interview, he noted that researchers led by William Leslie, MD, at the University of Manitoba found that prior traumatic fracture also predicted future low bone-mineral density (BMD) and osteoporotic fracture. "I think that would have been one interesting question," said Harvey, director of the Medical Research Council Lifecourse Epidemiology Centre at the University of Southampton, England.

Ye's study included 88,696 individuals who underwent a first DXA scan between 1996 and 2018, which researchers then linked to provincial administrative health data collected between 1979 and 2018. The mean age at first DXA was 64.6 years, and 90.3% were women. Their mean body mass index was 27.4 kg/m2. Current smokers made up 10.1% of the cohort, 5.5% had a history of prolonged glucocorticoid use, 3.1% had rheumatoid arthritis, and among 14.9% of patients, there was a secondary cause of osteoporosis. Over a median 25.1 years of observation prior to DXA, clinical fracture occurred in 23.8% of participants.

The mean age of the patients at the time of their first prior fracture was 57.7 years. Over a mean 9.0 years of follow-up, 14.6% of participants experienced a fracture of any kind, 14.0% had osteoporotic fractures, 10.6% had a major osteoporotic fracture (nonankle), and 3.5% had a hip fracture. Among persons aged 20–29 years to 80 years or older, the adjusted hazard ratios for future fractures were similar, ranging from 1.51 to 2.12 (P for trend = .120).

The results were similar when age groups were analyzed with regard to all fractures, osteoporotic fractures, major osteoporotic fractures, or hip fractures.

Going forward, Ye hopes to expand the research into childhood fractures. "They can break their bones pretty easily, especially as they're going through growth spurts and things like that," she said.

Asked what her advice to physicians would be, Ye responded: "Don't ignore prior fractures, even if they occurred at an early age. I think if someone's had a fracture, they bought themselves a fracture risk assessment, and that doesn't mean necessarily a DXA scan. It means you go through their other risk factors: What medications are they on? Do they have a family history? Are they super low BMI? Look at other reasons why you should be worried about their bones, and if you should be worried about their bones, certainly [measure their] BMD and see what's going on."

Ye and Harvey have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

