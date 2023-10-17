If your employer pays you a bonus based on the volume of certain procedures performed, could you be at risk for an Anti-Kickback law violation? As long as you're an employee, you're likely safe, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG).

In an advisory opinion posted October 13, the OIG said receiving a physician bonus based on the profits of certain outpatient procedures performed does not violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute (AKS).

The AKS makes it illegal for a healthcare provider to pay or receive remuneration, or anything of value, in exchange for referrals when the service or good is paid for by the federal government. Violation of the statute is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000, imprisonment, and exclusion from federal healthcare programs.

The OIG's opinion came in response to an inquiry by an unidentified physician practice that wanted to ensure its proposed bonus methodology did not run afoul of federal law.

The practice planned to implement an arrangement in which its physician employees would receive a bonus when they performed outpatient surgical procedures at either of two ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). As part of the proposal, physician employees would receive a bonus in the form of 30% of the practice's net profits from ASC facility fee collections tied to the doctor's procedures at the ASC for that quarter, according to the opinion.

The physician practice certified that those eligible for the bonus would be bona fide employees in accordance with the federal definition of "employee."

Because of the employee–employer relationship between the payer and receiver, the arrangement is protected by safe harbor regulations under the AKS that shield certain practices from being considered a federal violation, Susan A. Edwards, acting assistant inspector general for legal affairs, wrote in the opinion.

However, she noted that a similar arrangement involving bonus payments to independent contractor physicians, non-employees, or physicians under a different corporate structure could raise fraud and abuse concerns. For example, physicians who own ASCs should not pay themselves bonuses based on the profits of procedures performed.

Payment structures in which health providers generate extra compensation from the profits of referrals are suspect under the federal anti-kickback statute, Edwards wrote.

As such, the OIG said it would not be imposing any administrative sanctions on the practice in connection with its proposed arrangement. The OIG emphasized the advisory opinion is being issued to the requesting practice only, and cannot be relied upon by other health providers, nor introduced as evidence to prove that a health provider did not violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute.

Alicia Gallegos is a freelance healthcare reporter based in the Midwest.

