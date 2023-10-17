News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, October 17, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Is Short-Term ADT Good Enough in High-Risk Prostate Cancer?

      Megan Brooks

      October 17, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Overall, 30 months of adjuvant androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) did not improve biochemical control and other survival endpoints compared with just 6 months of ADT in men with high-risk localized prostate who received brachytherapy and external beam radiation therapy (ERBT).

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Men with high-risk prostate cancer who receive ADT for 18 months or longer have demonstrated better outcomes compared with patients who receive ADT for 6 months. However, combining shorter-course ADT with brachytherapy and EBRT can also provide strong results.

      • The current trial compared long-term ADT with short-term ADT among patients also receiving brachytherapy and EBRT.

      • The trial enrolled 332 men with high-risk localized prostate cancer at 37 centers in Japan who were treated with 6 months of ADT plus brachytherapy followed by EBRT. After stratification, 165 were randomly allocated to no further treatment (short-term arm) and 167 to 24 additional months of adjuvant ADT (long-term arm).

      • The primary endpoint was the cumulative incidence of biochemical progression; secondary endpoints included clinical progression, metastasis, salvage treatment, disease-specific mortality, overall survival, and grade 3+ adverse events. Median follow-up was 9.2 years.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • ​​​​​​At 7 years, longer-term ADT did not significantly reduce the cumulative incidence of biochemical progression (8.0% vs 9.0%; P = .65).

      • The researchers observed no significant differences in secondary outcomes of clinical progression, metastases, or survival.

      • Toxicity did not differ statistically between arms. The rate of endocrine-related grade 3+ adverse events was 0.6% with short-term ADT and 1.8% with long-term (P = .62), and the rate of radiation-related grade 3+ events was 1.2% with short-term ADT vs 0.6% with long-term (P = .62).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The present investigation, designed as a superiority trial, failed to demonstrate that 30-month ADT yielded better biochemical control than 6-month ADT when combined with brachytherapy and EBRT," the authors conclude. "These data imply that improved local control with a brachytherapy boost may obviate the need for long-term ADT."

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Atsunori Yorozu, MD, PhD, National Hospital Organization Tokyo Medical Center, was published online on October 4, 2023 in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology Biology Physics.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The trial could not prove that 6 months of ADT was noninferior to 30 months of ADT in this treatment setting. As a primary endpoint, biochemical progression-free survival is not a surrogate for overall survival. The sample size was small and comprised an Asian population.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by AstraZeneca and Nihon Medi-Physics. The authors reported no relevant conflicts of interest.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.