﻿
    No Results

      Monday, October 16, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News

      F-Hb Concentration in Otherwise Negative FIT May Help Stratify CRC Risk in the Older Population

      Becky McCall

      October 16, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      People aged 75 years or older (the upper age limit of colorectal cancer [CRC] screening) who had a negative fecal immunochemical test (FIT) but a detectable fecal hemoglobin (f-Hb) concentration at their last screening are nearly five times as likely to develop CRC than are those with no detectable f-Hb concentration, suggests a study from the Netherlands.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The researchers evaluated whether the interval CRC risk differed by f-Hb concentration of the last FIT.

      • Individuals with a negative FIT (< 47 µg Hb/g feces) in their final CRC screening round were checked for a CRC diagnosis within 24 months of their negative FIT.

      • Interval CRC risk were assessed using survival and Cox proportional hazards analyses.

      • Stage distribution was identified using a multivariable logistic regression analysis.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • A total of 305,761 individuals were included in the study, and 661 cases of CRC were found.

      • Per 10,000 negative FIT tests, the interval CRC risk was 21.6 overall; in those with a prior f-HB concentration > 0 μg/g, it was 65.8 (P < .001). 

      • In those with a prior concentration > 0 μg/g, the hazard ratio for an interval CRC was 4.86, and the odds ratio of advanced stage CRC was 1.45 compared with those without.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The researchers conclude that a risk-stratified upper age limit in CRC screening based on prior f-Hb concentration may prevent CRC cases and CRC-related morbidity. However, they note that though those with detectable f-Hb may benefit from additional screening, screening the older population is not without harms, and more studies are needed to assess the harm-benefit ratio and identify the optimal screening scenario.

      SOURCE:

      The data were presented at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2023The study was led by Esther Toes-Zoutendijk, PhD, from the ERASMUS MC, University Medical Center Rotterdam, Public Health, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. 

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study authors report no limitations.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study authors report no relevant financial relationships. 

      United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2023: Abstract LB08. Presented October 16, 2023.

