TOPLINE:

People aged 75 years or older (the upper age limit of colorectal cancer [CRC] screening) who had a negative fecal immunochemical test (FIT) but a detectable fecal hemoglobin (f-Hb) concentration at their last screening are nearly five times as likely to develop CRC than are those with no detectable f-Hb concentration, suggests a study from the Netherlands.

METHODOLOGY:

The researchers evaluated whether the interval CRC risk differed by f-Hb concentration of the last FIT.

Individuals with a negative FIT (< 47 µg Hb/g feces) in their final CRC screening round were checked for a CRC diagnosis within 24 months of their negative FIT.

Interval CRC risk were assessed using survival and Cox proportional hazards analyses.

Stage distribution was identified using a multivariable logistic regression analysis.

TAKEAWAY:

A total of 305,761 individuals were included in the study, and 661 cases of CRC were found.

Per 10,000 negative FIT tests, the interval CRC risk was 21.6 overall; in those with a prior f-HB concentration > 0 μg/g, it was 65.8 (P < .001).

In those with a prior concentration > 0 μg/g, the hazard ratio for an interval CRC was 4.86, and the odds ratio of advanced stage CRC was 1.45 compared with those without.

IN PRACTICE:

The researchers conclude that a risk-stratified upper age limit in CRC screening based on prior f-Hb concentration may prevent CRC cases and CRC-related morbidity. However, they note that though those with detectable f-Hb may benefit from additional screening, screening the older population is not without harms, and more studies are needed to assess the harm-benefit ratio and identify the optimal screening scenario.

SOURCE:

The data were presented at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2023. The study was led by Esther Toes-Zoutendijk, PhD, from the ERASMUS MC, University Medical Center Rotterdam, Public Health, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

LIMITATIONS:

The study authors report no limitations.

DISCLOSURES:

The study authors report no relevant financial relationships.

United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2023: Abstract LB08. Presented October 16, 2023.



