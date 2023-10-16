CKD Linked to Cardiac Arrest in Hispanic, Latinx Patients

TOPLINE:

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the strongest predictor of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in a population of Hispanic and Latinx patients, new data show, suggesting early identification of CKD may provide an opportunity to reduce the risk in these groups. Other predictors included heavy drinking, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart failure and diabetes.

METHODOLOGY:

The study included 295 Hispanic or Latinx patients with out-of-hospital SCA from the PRESTO study in Ventura County, California, and 590 frequency-matched controls from the San Diego, California, site of the population-based HCHS/SOL (Hispanic Community Health Survey/Study of Latinos); in both cohorts, men made up 70% of participants, and the median age was about 63 years.

Researchers collected data on demographics, medical history, and current health conditions. Of note, 51.2% of SCA cases and 8.8% of control participants had CKD, and 20.0% of cases and 0.7% of the control group were on dialysis.

Pre-SCA echocardiograms were available for 48% of SCA cases and baseline echocardiograms for more than 99% of control participants.

TAKEAWAY:

In analyses adjusted for age, sex, and clinical variables, predictors significantly associated with higher odds of SCA included: CKD (odds ratio [OR], 7.3; 95% CI, 3.8-14.3; P < .001), heavy drinking (OR, 4.5), stroke (OR, 3.1), atrial fibrillation (OR, 3.7), coronary artery disease (OR, 2.9), heart failure (OR, 2.5), and diabetes (OR, 1.5).

Hypertension, hyperlipemia, body mass index, and current smoking status were not significantly associated with SCA.

In adjusted analyses, heart rate (OR, 1.8 per one standard deviation [1-SD] increase), QTc interval (OR, 2.5 per 1-SD increase) and left ventricular ejection fraction (OR, 4.4 per 1-SD decrease) were significantly associated with SCA, suggesting echocardiogram evaluations could help identify Hispanic or Latinx individuals at increased risk for SCA, write the authors.

IN PRACTICE:

"Our study, the first to include feasible numbers of Hispanic or Latino individuals, highlights the importance of renal dysfunction as a risk factor for SCA in the community," the authors write, adding that early identification and management of chronic kidney disease could reduce risk for SCA in this population.

SOURCE:

The study was conducted by Kyndaron Reinier, PhD, MPH, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Los Angeles, California, and colleagues. It was published online on October 11, 2023 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

LIMITATIONS:

Most participants from the HCHS/SOL study were born outside the United States compared with about half the SCA cases, which could have influenced cardiovascular disease risk, although results did not change considerably when models were adjusted for place of birth. Study participants were predominantly of Mexican heritage, so results may not be generalizable to Hispanic or Latinx individuals from other regions. As medical history was assessed differently in the two studies, there could be some error in estimating the strength of associations. Results from echocardiographic data should be viewed as hypothesis-generating because of the potential for residual bias.

DISCLOSURES:

The Ventura PRESTO study was funded, in part, by the National Institutes of Health, and National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). The HCHS/SOL was carried out as a collaborative study supported by contracts from the NHLBI. Author Sumeet S. Chugh, MD, holds the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles.

