Editor's note: Find the latest long COVID news and guidance in Medscape's Long COVID Resource Center.

Long COVID cases now account for 6% of all workers' compensation claims, according to a new study released by the Workers Compensation Research Institute (WCRI), a nonprofit research and trade group.

But many who have filed such claims have been unable to collect, in part because of variations in how states administer the insurance program designed to protect people who get sick or injured on the job, experts say.

Among the workers who are struggling to receive benefits are essential workers — hospital staff, medics, teachers, and others who were unable to work remotely during the early days of the pandemic, often putting themselves at higher risk for infection.

For all the parades, posters, and thank-you notes for essential workers in the early days of the pandemic, some are finding it difficult to receive compensation.

"I'm sure there are lots of people who live in states with compensability rules that say, 'Only these people can be eligible,'" said Bogdan Savych, PhD, an author of the WCRI report. "If they work in a different occupation then your injury isn't going to be compensable. You can still file it, but somebody will tell you, 'Sorry. It's not compensable.'"

That's because the workers' compensation system is regulated by the states, and each program has its own individual coverage rules, creating a patchwork of policies and requirements across the country, experts said.

Workers' compensation guarantees coverage to all employees harmed at work, but often requires an employee to prove they were injured or sickened on the job. That can be difficult to determine with an infectious disease or a chronic condition like long COVID.

Some states set up programs that guaranteed coverage for COVID-19 for healthcare workers and other essential workers who had close contact with the public during the pandemic. But not all states created such programs.

Some require employees to prove they were infected with COVID on the job. In other states, laws or executive orders allowed workers' comp administrators to "presume" on-the-job exposure in certain jobs and allowed those employees with COVID to collect for medical bills and lost wages.

"Presumed compensability" is the insurance term and, in the past, it has been extended in some states to firefighters and first responders with cancer and mental health issues. In some of those states, long COVID has been added to the list.

For the new study, the institute — whose members include employers, unions, and insurers — analyzed 75,000 COVID-19 claims from 31 states. Researchers tracked COVID claims from March 2020 to September 2021 and followed them out to March 2022. That allowed researchers to track treatment for the symptoms of long COVID.

The study found that the sicker patients were with acute COVID, the more likely they were to file a claim for long COVID care. For example, long COVID rates were higher among workers who spent time in a hospital.

About 74% of the patients who had been cared for in an intensive care unit and 46% of those hospitalized were treated for long COVID. Among workers with 1 day of medical care and no time in the hospital, just 5% received care for long COVID.

Workers' comp programs paid out an average of $29,000 in medical bills for people who lost work. Higher claims were paid for those who were hospitalized, with an average of $190,000 paid for those who were treated in an ICU, the researchers found.

Workers received payment for an average of 20 weeks of lost wages. Like acute COVID, long COVID was more likely to strike older workers. Between 2% and 4% of workers under the age of 35 years developed long COVID, compared with 10% to 12% for those over 55 years old, the study found.

Researchers often use medical and claims data from public databases like Medicare, the national health plan for elderly and disabled Americans. Because it is a federal program, the data are accessible and reliable.

Since workers' comp is a state-administered program, groups like the WCRI have spent decades developing their own sources of data from insurers and employers, said Savych.

Researchers used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's working definition of long COVID — cases where symptoms persist after 30 days as a starting point. They tracked claims for a host of symptoms and ailments linked to long COVID. These included extreme fatigue, chest pain, muscle pains, headache, and brain fog.

The study data are drawn from 24 months of medical care and income benefits from before and after the COVID Delta variant surge and the introduction of vaccines.

An earlier study of long COVID and workers' comp cases found a higher rate of cases among employees, mostly working in the healthcare industry. Using a different but overlapping set of data from states and insurers, the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) examined 7650 COVID workers' comp claims in about 40 states. About 24% were long COVID claims, according to the study released in October 2022.

That study also found a link between the intensity of the treatment and the likelihood of long COVID. About 20% of those who were not treated in a hospital went on to develop long COVID, compared with 47% of those hospitalized for COVID.

Hospitalized patients were slower to recover, as well. The average benefit for lost wages was160 days for hospitalized patients and 95 days for nonhospitalized individuals.

The differences in the two studies' findings could be driven in part by the various "presumption of compensability" rules that emerged during the pandemic. Some states have them and some don't. The NCCI keeps track as new legislation is proposed and executive orders expire.

"For essential or frontline workers, there are presumptions in place that say: 'If you show that you had COVID we are going to assume that it arose out of the workplace,'" said Robert Moss, an NCCI actuary and co-author of the 2022 study.

But that doesn't mean that policy is applied across the board in all states.

What that means, experts say, is countless cases may not even be filed by workers because they don't believe they will qualify for benefits.

Virginia lawyer Michele Lewane settled one of the first cases in the state after lawmakers passed such a "presumption of compensability" provision for healthcare workers. It was a case involving a physician's outstanding medical bills. Lewane has successfully settled dozens of other cases.

But before the law was passed, she said she didn't even bother filing for workers' compensation for a nurse and physician's assistant who said they contracted COVID at work.

"Thanks to this presumption, I've had the opportunity to settle numerous COVID long-haul cases, often for considerably higher amounts than I initially anticipated," she said.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.