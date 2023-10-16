Lack of Time Is Damaging Women's Health

Lack of time for self-care and rest are particularly harmful to women's health. Various speakers at the VII National Conference of the Onda Foundation, Italy's National Observatory for Women and Gender's Health, focused on this topic. The conference was dedicated to the social factors that determine health within the context of gender medicine.

In our society, housework and raising a family are responsibilities placed predominantly on the shoulders of women. These responsibilities contribute significantly to women's daily workload. The most overburdened women are working mothers (according to ISTAT, Italy's Office for National Statistics, 2019), who are forced to combine their professional responsibilities with family life, dedicating 8 hours and 20 minutes per day to paid and unpaid work overall compared with the 7 hours and 29 minutes spent by working fathers. Working mothers between ages 25 and 44 years have on average 2 hours and 35 minutes of free time per day.

Stress and Sleep Deprivation

"Under these conditions, the risk of chronic stress is raised, and stress leads to depression. The rate of depression in the female population is double that of the male population," said Claudio Mencacci, chair of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology and the Onda Foundation. "What's more, stress increases the risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, asthma, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases."

The one thing that is especially damaging to physical and mental health is sleep deprivation, and working mothers get less sleep than do working fathers. "This is partially due to biological factors: hormonal changes that take place toward the end of adolescence in women during the premenstrual period are responsible for an increased rate of sleep disturbance and insomnia," said Mencacci. "During pregnancy and the postpartum period, female sex hormones make sleep lighter, reducing time spent in the REM sleep stage. Then there's the social aspect that plays a decisive role: by and large, it's mothers who take care of the youngest children at night."

According to a 2019 German study, during the first 6 years of life of the first child, a mother loses on average 44 minutes sleep per night compared with the average time spent sleeping before pregnancy; a father loses 14 minutes.

"Another aspect to bear in mind is that, for cultural reasons, women tend to overlook the issue and not seek help, deeming sleep deprivation normal," said Mencacci.

Caregivers at Greatest Risk

The negative effects of stress are evident in people continuously caring for a dependent older or disabled family member, so-called caregivers. This is, "A group predominantly made up of women aged between 45 and 55 years," said Marina Petrini, PhD, of the Italian Health Institute's Gender Medicine Center of Excellence. Petrini coordinated a study on stress and health in family caregivers.

"The results obtained reveal a high level of stress, especially among female caregivers, who are more exposed to the risk of severe symptoms of depression, physical disorders, especially those affecting the nervous and immune systems, and who tend to adopt irregular eating patterns and sedentary habits," said Petrini.

Limited Treatment Access

Another study presented at the Onda Foundation's conference, which shows just how much a lack of "me time" can damage your health, is the Access to Diagnostic Medicine and Treatment by Region: the Patient's Perspective Survey, conducted by market research agency Elma Research on a sample of cancer patients requiring specialist treatment.

"Forty percent of them had to move to a different region from the one they live in to get the care they needed," said Massimo Massagrande, CEO of Elma Research. "Of that group, 40% had to move to an area not neighboring their own. The impact of area of residence is heavy, in terms of money and logistics — so much so that a large proportion of patients interviewed were forced to turn their back on the best available treatments. For women responding to our survey, the biggest obstacle is the impossibility of reconciling the effects of a move or the prospective of a temporary transfer to another region with their responsibilities for looking after their family."

This article was translated from Univadis Italy, which is part of the Medscape professional network.