﻿
Univadis

    No Results

      Monday, October 16, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      These Factors Predict Shorter Time to PSA Failure in Prostate Cancer

      Megan Brooks

      October 16, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Baseline PSA of 10 ng/mL or greater, Gleason scores of 8 to 10, and younger age are associated with a shorter time to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) failure following treatment in men with nonmetastatic unfavorable-risk prostate cancer, new data suggest.

      METHODOLOGY: 

      • A shorter time interval from treatment to PSA failure correlates with worse clinical outcomes in men with prostate cancer, but specific factors associated with earlier recurrence remain less clear.

      • To identify these factors and thus who might benefit from treatment escalation, researchers performed a secondary analysis of a phase 3 trial, which included 350 men with localized unfavorable-risk prostate cancer who received 6 months of androgen deprivation therapy and radiation therapy with or without docetaxel.

      • Individual patient data and different risk models were used to evaluate the factors associated with PSA failure within 3 years, with failure defined as PSA nadir — the lowest level PSA drops posttreatment — plus 2 ng/mL or initiation of salvage therapies.

      • At baseline, most men (94%) demonstrated good performance status (ECOG score of 0). Patients' median age was 66 years, 47% had Gleason scores of 8 to 10, and 55% presented with a baseline PSA greater than 10 ng/mL.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • After a median follow-up of 10 years, the researchers identified three factors associated with time to PSA failure. PSA levels between 10 ng/mL and 20 ng/mL and Gleason scores of 8 to 10 were associated with a shorter time to PSA failure (subdistribution hazard ratio [sHR], 1.98 and 2.55, respectively). Older age, however, was associated with a lower risk for PSA failure (sHR, 0.82; P = .002).

      • The researchers then divided patients into a high- and low-risk category based on these three factors, with the high-risk category defined as younger than 70 years, a PSA of 10 ng/mL or higher, and a Gleason score of 8 to 10.

      • Men in the high-risk group had a significantly higher risk of early PSA failure compared with men in the low-risk group (sHR, 2.69). The high-risk group had a nearly 44% risk of PSA failure at 3 years.

      • Men who received pelvic radiation therapy also had a significantly lower risk for PSA recurrence.

      IN PRACTICE: 

      The subgroup of men at high risk for early PSA failure, as defined in this study, "may benefit from treatment escalation with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors or cytotoxic chemotherapy and should be the subject of a prospective randomized clinical trial," the authors concluded.

      "Importantly, the high-risk category" included younger age, "which is important as younger patients typically have longer survival and more time to develop a recurrence," authors of a linked commentary explained, adding that "providing a cut point of age 70 years is helpful for clinical risk prediction in [the] clinical setting."

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Mutlay Sayan, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, was published online October 6 in JAMA Network Open, with a commentary by Martin Schoen, MD, and Charles Bennett, PhD.

      LIMITATIONS:

      This was a secondary analysis and therefore the results are "hypothesis-generating" and should be evaluated in a new cohort. The results may not apply to other treatment settings outside the one used in the study. The study enrolled mostly White men. 

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study had no commercial funding. The authors report no relevant financial relationships.

      Comments

      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

