Cardiac Disease Mortality Rate Has Decreased in Germany

Coronary heart disease (CHD) continues to be the most common cause of death in Germany. According to figures from the latest Deutscher Herzbericht 2022, a total of 121,172 people died in 2021 of CHD, and 45,181 of them had an acute heart attack. The death rate for CHD was thus 129.7 deaths per 100,000 citizens. For heart attack, it was 48.1 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

"Therefore, the CHD mortality rate has dropped significantly, compared with the previous year. As with heart failure, this trend has continued since 2011," said Thomas Voigtländer, MD, PhD, chair of the German Heart Foundation, when presenting the new 2022 Heart Report in Berlin. The Heart Report was created with the support of all professional cardiac societies and summarizes the most important data for medical cardiac care in 2021.

The trend can be attributed to "improvements in preventive, rehabilitative, and therapeutic measures," the authors of the Heart Report wrote. These measures include interventional procedures such as stent therapy for acute heart attack (emergency PCI), improved medications and processes in the chain of rescue, and improved knowledge of the risk factors for CHD and heart attack.

Nevertheless, 35,131 people died of heart failure (HF) in 2021, compared with 34,855 in 2020. However, in 2011, the number of fatalities was still 45,428. "Overall, the mortality rate of both diseases, CHD and heart failure, is unfortunately still high," said Voigtländer. Both heart diseases are the main causes of death for sudden cardiac death, with over 65,000 deaths annually in Germany.

The Pandemic Effect?

In 2019, the number of hospital admissions due to heart diseases was over 1.7 million. For 2021, the Heart Report shows more than 1.5 million cases in hospitals (-12.5%). The number of hospital admissions was reduced by the following amounts:

14.6% for CHD

8.5% for heart valve diseases

10.4% for heart rhythm disturbances

12.8% for heart failure

9% for congenital disorders

One reason for these reductions may have been that people were avoiding hospitalization more because of the pandemic, said Voigtländer.

The Heart Foundation is critical of the fact that in 2021, due to the pandemic, clinics had to limit their emergency admissions temporarily to keep intensive care capacity free. Therefore, in 2021, elective surgical interventions were also performed less frequently. This change could be seen most clearly in the period from 2018 to 2021 with isolated aortic valve replacements (-27.1%) and with bypass surgery (-26.2%).

The care structures did function during the pandemic too; however, the shutdown of diagnostics and therapy put cardiac care in clinics and outpatient clinics under severe pressure.

"It remains to be seen and requires scientific analysis into how this reduced care will have a nationwide effect on mortality rates for cardiovascular disease," said Voigtländer. In any case, lockdowns and restrictive measures must "not lead to patients with heart problems becoming reluctant to seek medical attention in clinics," he said.

He referred to the changes in demographics, with an increasing proportion of people over age 65 years. "In 2030, they will represent almost a quarter of the population," he noted. Extreme weather with heat waves and the skills shortage in the hospital sector must also be considered. "Politics must succeed in guaranteeing continued access to inpatient treatment during times of crisis, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and people suffering from severe cardiac diseases," said Voigtländer.

Reaching a Plateau?

In contrast to CHD and HF, heart rhythm disturbances and heart valve diseases have had increasing mortality rates since 2011. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic started, Voigtländer believed a "plateau had been reached." That is, the number of deaths due to rhythm disturbances increased only slightly from 27,369 (2020) to 28,219 in 2021. In 2020, 19,872 people died of heart valve diseases, compared with 20,453 in 2021.

As a possible reason for reaching this plateau, Voigtländer cited the improved treatment of aortic valve stenosis surgically and with the aid of catheter-based procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). For rhythm disturbances, this treatment was reportedly achieved through AF ablation and through pacemaker therapies.

Aside from HF and CHD, heart rhythm disturbances represented the most common diagnosis for clinical admissions in 2021, explained Holger Thiele, MD, PhD, president of the German Cardiology Society for Cardiovascular Research. In 2021, 447,485 inpatient admissions occurred due to heart rhythm disturbances; in 2020, there were 438,921 admissions. In 2021, 28,219 people died of heart rhythm disturbances, and in 2020 there were 27,369 deaths.

Cardiological Rehabilitation Underutilized

Annually, more than 65,000 people die from sudden cardiac death. "It is essential that more people learn to administer cardiac massage in an emergency," Thiele emphasized. Every minute after sudden cardiac arrest that a person is not undergoing cardiac massage, the chances of survival drop by 10%. In fact, the rate of lay person resuscitation increased from around 14% in 2010 to 40% in 2021, "but this still puts us in the bottom third in Europe," said Thiele.

He recommended following the highly effective measures from other countries. These include an annual resuscitation lesson from the seventh grade onward, mandatory instruction in telephone resuscitation for emergency services, and the nationwide introduction of app-based first-aid systems.

Eike Langheim, MD, PhD, president of the German Society for the Prevention and Rehabilitation of Cardiovascular Diseases, issued the reminder that there may be wasted potential in the prevention of cardiac diseases and risk factors. Cardiological rehabilitation offers many options, but they are not being used sufficiently, and the Heart Report demonstrates this point.

Around 1.6 million inpatient cardiological disease cases are described in the Heart Report; however, 100,000 of these cases never received inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation. Even assuming an "estimated figure" of a further 50,000 undocumented rehabilitation cases in the Heart Report, only every 10th heart patient receives cardiological rehabilitation treatment.

Regional Imbalances

There are significant regional differences in mortality rates and hospital admissions. This means that the highest death rate for heart failure, CHD, or heart rhythm disturbances in one federal state can be almost twice as high as the lowest death rate in another state.

A glance at the death rate for CHD and acute heart attack shows that east German states continue to exhibit the highest mortality rate. With 179 CHD deaths per 100,000 citizens (heart attack: 65 deaths), Saxony-Anhalt has the highest death rate, followed by Mecklenburg-West Pomerania with 175 CHD deaths (heart attack: 68 deaths) and Saxony with 163 CHD deaths per 100,000 citizens (heart attack: 61 deaths).

In the east German states, including Berlin, the infarction mortality rate is much higher, compared with the other federal states. The CHD mortality rate is lowest in the following places:

Hamburg (CHD: 98; heart attack: 37 deaths per 100,000 citizens)

Schleswig-Holstein (CHD: 106; heart attack: 29)

Baden-Württemberg (CHD: 118; heart attack: 48)

According to the authors, socioeconomic factors and the population’s differing risk profile (a higher proportion of people older than age 65 years) may be responsible for the differences. It should be noted that Thuringia, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, and Saxony-Anhalt have the lowest density of approved cardiologists. In 2021, the highest density of cardiologists was in Bremen, Saarland, Hamburg, and Rhineland-Palatinate.

This article was translated from the Medscape German edition.