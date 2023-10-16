MS-Tailored Weight Loss Program Achieves Meaningful Results

MILAN — A weight loss intervention tailored to patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and comorbid obesity achieved clinically meaningful weight loss, resulting in improved mobility, reduced fatigue, and better quality of life, results of a new trial show.

Seventy patients with MS and a high body mass index (BMI) were randomized to receive a multifaceted weight loss program or treatment as usual, resulting in almost two thirds of the intervention group patients losing at least 5% of their body weight.

"Our weight loss intervention achieved clinically significant weight loss and improved mental quality of life," said study presenter Sharon G. Lynch, MD, professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

The results also showed weight loss "was associated with improved mobility, reduced fatiguability, and improved physical quality of life."

The findings were presented at the 9th Joint European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis-Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) 2023.

Obesity Linked to MS Progression

Lynch noted that almost 40% of people with MS have comorbid obesity, and that obesity "is associated with developing multiple sclerosis in some studies, and also disease progression."

Moreover, MS and obesity share common chronic symptoms, particularly mobility problems, depression, fatigue, and reduced quality of life.

Despite this, no randomized controlled trials have been specifically designed to help people with MS lose weight, he noted.

The team therefore examined the efficacy of a behavioral weight loss program designed for patients with the disease, as well as the impact of weight loss on mobility and other chronic symptoms.

The participants were required to be English-speaking, with access to a telephone and/or computer, and to have a confirmed diagnosis of MS. They also had to be aged 18-70 years, have a BMI of 29-50, and have a Patient-Determined Disease Steps (PDDS) score of less than 4.

The patients were randomly assigned to receive either a weight-loss intervention or brief health education and treatment as usual. They were assessed at 6 months to measure their weight loss, mobility, and self-reported quality of life and perceived fatiguability.

Lynch said the intervention was "fairly time intensive," with an hour-long telehealth group weight loss session every week for 24 weeks, as well as monthly individual sessions for 6 months.

The participants were provided with a Fitbit activity tracker, a set of Bluetooth-enabled weighing scales, and access to the Lose It! weight loss app.

Caloric restriction was encouraged, with a focus on increasing intake of fruits and vegetables, alongside a target of 150 minutes per week of moderate to vigorous physical activity, in line with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Heart Association recommendations.

Significant Loss in Body Weight

Seventy individuals with MS took part in the trial, of whom 83% were female and 88% were Caucasian, 9% African American, and 3% Hispanic or Latino. The mean age was 46.7 years, and the mean number of years in education was 11.8.

The vast majority (96%) of the participants had relapse-remitting MS, at a mean disease duration of 10.9 years, and 82% had a score of 0 or 1 on the PDDS.

Lynch showed that participants in the intervention group lost, over the course of the study, 8.6% of their total body weight compared with a loss of 0.7% among controls (P < .001).

Moreover, 65% of the intervention group lost at least 5% of their body weight, whereas 41% lost at least 10% of their body weight, which again was significantly higher than that seen in the control group (P < .001).

There was also a significant increase in moderate to vigorous physical activity in the intervention group as measured by accelerometry (P < .05), although Lynch pointed out this "did not necessarily correlate with their weight loss."

Lynch showed there were significant differences across a range of anthropometric measures from baseline to follow-up between the intervention and control groups.

The adjusted difference in weight loss between the intervention and control participants was 7.8 kg, whereas the difference in reduction of BMI was 2.7 (P = .001 for both).

There was also a significant difference in the reduction in waist-to-hip ratio between the groups, at 0.033 in favor of the intervention, as well as a difference in the reduction in fat tissue, at 3.1% (P = .001 for both).

Further analyses showed weight loss was associated with significant improvements on the 6-minute walk test, at an r value of 0.48 (P = .015), and in the 25-foot walk test (r = 0.42; P = .015). Weight loss was also linked to reductions in perceived fatiguability (r = 0.48; P = .005).

Lynch also reported that a 5% reduction in body weight was associated with a "clinically meaningful" improvement of 50 meters on the 6-minute walk test.

Finally, it was found the intervention was associated with a significant improvement in mental quality of life (P = .01), whereas weight loss specifically was linked to improved physical quality of life (P = .02).

"We believe that future studies should examine weight loss in people with MS who have more advanced disability," Lynch said, and "we should examine the effects of weight loss on the underlying disease processes."

She added they also "need to follow the patient for longer and see if they can maintain their weight loss."

Emphasizing the Social Side of Interventions

Session co-chair Brian M. Sandroff, PhD, director of the Exercise Neurorehabilitation Research Laboratory at the Kessler Foundation, East Hanover, New Jersey, told Medscape Medical News that the results are "really exciting."

He said that the improvements across the range of measures assessed in the study were not surprising, "considering the intervention was multicomponent, and so had the potential to affect a number of different physical and cognitive domains."

One factor in managing MS that came up again and again during the discussion at the end of the session was the social aspect of interventions, with Lynch saying the group sessions in particular were appreciated by participants in her trial.

Sandroff, who was not involved in the study, said that it has been questioned whether the social side should be controlled for when assessing interventions, or "maybe it's something we should promote within our studies."

He explained that being social "overcomes a lot of isolation-related issues among people with MS who have comorbidities," which can result in "reduced quality of life and differences in symptomatic manifestations."

"Providing that group setting might have lots of outcomes besides just a biological loss of mass" due to the intervention itself, Sandroff said.

The study was supported by grants from the National MS Society. Lynch declares relationships with Biogen, Genzyme, Teva, Sanofi, Novartis, Celgene, Roche, Immunic, National Institutes of Health, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, Anokion, TG Therapeutics, and Actelion. Other authors also declare relationships. Simpson-Yap declares no relevant relationships.

9th Joint European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis-Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) 2023: Abstract O113 and P380. Presented October 11 and 12, 2023.

