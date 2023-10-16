Don’t Stop OUD Drugs Before Surgery: Study

Patients who need medications for opioid use disorder (OUD) should continue to receive them prior to surgery, rather than stopping those drugs, as has been the convention.

Maintaining use of medications such as buprenorphine or methadone prior to surgery reduces a patient’s risk for overdose or postsurgical complications related to OUD, according to a new analysis of more than 5 million surgeries presented at Anesthesiology 2023.

"The guidance used to be that you would try to taper patients off buprenorphine before they undergo surgery," said Anjali Dixit, MD, MPH, a pediatric anesthesiologist at Stanford Medicine in California, who helped conduct the study. Buprenorphine and related drugs oppose the effects of the opioids often needed to manage pain after surgery, leading to concern that some patients' pain would be unbearable after their surgery concludes. Dixit said clinicians are generally less concerned that methadone will block the effects of opioids following surgery.

But times have changed for buprenorphine. Guidelines released in 2020 by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, as well as 2021 guidelines from a consortium led by anesthesiologists, have refuted that earlier thinking. The consensus today is that people with OUD should continue taking buprenorphine before surgery.

"It’s better to keep patients on their stable medications like buprenorphine, and then you just give them extra opioids to overcome the effects of the buprenorphine" in the immediate postsurgery period to adequately treat their pain, Dixit said.

The latest study is part of an ongoing analysis of more than 5 million surgeries performed in the United States between 2008 and 2020. The operations comprise 50 surgical types in all, and include procedures such as knee replacements, hip replacements, and gall bladder removals.

Among all the surgeries, about 40,000 occurred in people with a history of OUD. Less than half of these patients — 34% — used OUD medications in the month before surgery, while the other 66% did not use any OUD medications. The people who halted OUD medication in the month before surgery were approximately three times more likely to overdose or be hospitalized for complications of OUD, Dixit’s group found.

People who maintained OUD medications before surgery had a much lower risk of a bad outcome after surgery than people without OUD (odds ratio 1.7, 95% CI, 1.1-2.6).

"For patients who have OUD, it might be really important to get them set up with evidence-based treatment before they’re undergoing surgery," Dixit said.

Dixit added that proposed federal regulations designed to improve access to OUD medications could increase the number of people taking such medications prior to surgery.

"We advocate for continuing OUD medication before surgery. It is great to see a large-scale study like this," said Lynn Kohan, MD, professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville. Kohan, an author of the 2021 guidelines endorsing continuation of OUD medication before surgery, was not involved in Dixit’s study.

Dixit noted that since this study explores many different types of surgeries, the beneficial effects of maintaining OUD treatments could vary between surgeries.

Kohan, however, said the evidence is clear: "People should stay on [OUD] medication regardless of surgery," whether that procedure is minor or major, elective or urgent. The patient’s pain management plan should be adjusted based on the likely degree of pain the surgery will cause, Kohan said, but their OUD medication should never be discontinued.

In Kohan’s experience this consensus that OUD medications should be maintained before surgery is gaining traction among physicians, although she still encounters patients who were told to discontinue the medications before their surgery.

As patients with OUD use opioids to manage postsurgical pain, Kohan recommends that physicians choose the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time, with a tapering plan in place. It’s a balancing act between managing pain and guarding against dependence, Kohan added.

"Uncontrolled pain is also a risk for return to use" of opioids, Kohan said.

And while opioids will sometimes be necessary to control pain, Kohan recommends physicians also explore nonopioid options such as ketamine and lidocaine infusions when appropriate.

Dixit receives funding from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Kohan reports no relevant financial relationships.

Anesthesiology 2023: Abstract number A1150 Presented October 15, 2023.

Marcus A. Banks, MA, is a journalist based in New York City who covers health news with a focus on new cancer research. His work appears in Medscape, Cancer Today, The Scientist, Gastroenterology & Endoscopy News, Slate, TCTMD, and Spectrum.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.