Antibiotics 'Like Gold' for Some, Driving Inappropriate Use

Personal beliefs and healthcare system barriers contribute to inappropriate antibiotic use by patients, report researchers presenting results at the IDWeek 2023 Annual Meeting.

Nonprescription antibiotic use includes accessing medication left over from a prior prescribed course, obtained from social networks, and purchased over-the-counter in other countries or illegally in stores and markets in the United States.

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics contributes to a growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, and it is tough to say how common it is, Lindsey A. Laytner, PhD, MPH, with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, pointed out in her presentation.

"This is an understudied area. We don't routinely collect these data, so we don't actually know what the true prevalence is. The factors that contribute to this unsafe practice in the US are also underexplored," Laytner said.

To investigate, the researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 86 adults (median age, 49 years; 62% women) to identify patients' motivations to use antibiotics without a prescription. All of them answered "yes" when asked in a previous survey whether they would use antibiotics without contacting a doctor, nurse, dentist, or clinic.

Laytner said several prominent themes emerged.

Nearly all interviewees reported nonprescription antibiotic use for symptoms that mostly do not warrant antibiotics. These included symptoms of COVID-19, influenza, and the common cold, as well as for pain management, allergies, and even wounds.

Ineffectively Treating Symptoms

Many felt they "knew their body, knew what they had, and knew how to treat themselves" without a healthcare provider, Laytner said.

They also felt the over-the-counter medicines "don't always work and that antibiotics are like gold or this cure-all and because they are difficult to get a prescription for, they should be kept on hand," she explained.

A variety of healthcare system barriers also contribute to inappropriate antibiotic use, including long wait times to schedule appointments and to see the doctor while at their appointments; high costs for clinic visits and prescriptions; and transportation issues.

Many patients opted to use nonprescription antibiotics out of "convenience," Laytner added.

She explains that the findings could help inform community-level education efforts on inappropriate use of antibiotics and help shape policies to promote antibiotic stewardship.

Access to Care, Education

Commenting on the study for Medscape Infectious Diseases, Emily Sydnor Spivak, MD, associate professor of medicine at University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, said she "wasn't totally surprised by the results, but found it very interesting how there was a theme of autonomy, or 'I know my body,' that seemed to drive patients to get antibiotics for relief of symptoms."

"There is patient education that needs to happen about the role of antibiotics, how they act, and how they don't actually provide symptom relief and have downsides and side effects," said Spivak, who is also medical director of antimicrobial stewardship programs at University of Utah Health and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

"Given the lack of access to healthcare as a reason some patients use nonprescription antibiotics, we need to think about access to the healthcare system and process changes and policy changes to allow better access. Without better access or interaction with the healthcare system, we can't educate patients," Spivak said.

The study had no commercial funding. Laytner and Spivak report no relevant financial disclosures.

IDWeek 2023 Annual Meeting: Abstract 1016. Presented October 12, 2023.

