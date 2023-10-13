Kaiser Permanente Inks Landmark Labor Deal After Massive Strike

Kaiser Permanente on Friday reached a tentative deal with more than 85,000 unionized healthcare workers after a historic labor strike last week.

The 4-year agreement, which must be ratified by union members, will raise wages by 21% over 4 years. It also gives Kaiser's California workers the $25/hour minimum wage they'd long sought in bargaining. Workers in other states will receive a minimum wage of $23/hour.

Kaiser also committed to hiring more staff at its hundreds of hospitals and medical clinics as well as terms protecting some workers from subcontracting and outsourcing, according to a statement from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. The unions have pressed Kaiser to improve low staffing levels they say imperils patient care.

The arrival of acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to participate in negotiations may have hastened the agreement.

"This hard-won, historic deal reflects the dedication and commitment of both parties and a longstanding labor-management partnership between them," Su said in a statement. "What the parties have achieved here in Oakland demonstrates, once again, that collective bargaining works. When workers have a voice and a seat at the table, it can result in historic gains for workers, their employer and our country."

The agreement came after months of intense negotiations and the nation's largest-ever health industry strike, in which 75,000 union workers walked off the job for as many as 3 days last week across five states and the District of Columbia.

The walkout did not involve physicians, advanced practitioners, or most registered nurses, but the impact on patient care was significant. Though Kaiser hired many temporary workers to replace striking nursing assistants, laboratory technicians, office workers, housekeepers, and other personnel, it postponed numerous elective procedures and screenings and shut down medical clinics, laboratories, outpatient pharmacies, flu/COVID immunization sites, and optometry clinics.

"Millions of Americans are safer today because tens of thousands of dedicated healthcare workers fought for and won the critical resources they need and that patients need," said Caroline Lucas, executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. "This historic agreement will set a higher standard for the healthcare industry nationwide."

Kaiser Permanente is one of the nation's largest integrated health systems. It offers health insurance, employs about 24,000 physicians and serves nearly 13 million members nationwide.

The deal offers employees "competitive wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable job training opportunities that support their economic well-being, advance our shared mission, and keep Kaiser Permanente a best place to work and receive care," Kaiser management said in a written statement.

Barbara Feder Ostrov is editorial director, business of medicine, for Medscape/WebMD.

