News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, October 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Kaiser Permanente Inks Landmark Labor Deal After Massive Strike

      Barbara Feder Ostrov

      October 13, 2023

      Kaiser Permanente on Friday reached a tentative deal with more than 85,000 unionized healthcare workers after a historic labor strike last week.

      The 4-year agreement, which must be ratified by union members, will raise wages by 21% over 4 years. It also gives Kaiser's California workers the $25/hour minimum wage they'd long sought in bargaining. Workers in other states will receive a minimum wage of $23/hour.

      Kaiser also committed to hiring more staff at its hundreds of hospitals and medical clinics as well as terms protecting some workers from subcontracting and outsourcing, according to a statement from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. The unions have pressed Kaiser to improve low staffing levels they say imperils patient care.

      The arrival of acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to participate in negotiations may have hastened the agreement.

      "This hard-won, historic deal reflects the dedication and commitment of both parties and a longstanding labor-management partnership between them," Su said in a statement. "What the parties have achieved here in Oakland demonstrates, once again, that collective bargaining works. When workers have a voice and a seat at the table, it can result in historic gains for workers, their employer and our country." 

      The agreement came after months of intense negotiations and the nation's largest-ever health industry strike, in which 75,000 union workers walked off the job for as many as 3 days last week across five states and the District of Columbia.

      The walkout did not involve physicians, advanced practitioners, or most registered nurses, but the impact on patient care was significant. Though Kaiser hired many temporary workers to replace striking nursing assistants, laboratory technicians, office workers, housekeepers, and other personnel, it postponed numerous elective procedures and screenings and shut down medical clinics, laboratories, outpatient pharmacies, flu/COVID immunization sites, and optometry clinics.

      "Millions of Americans are safer today because tens of thousands of dedicated healthcare workers fought for and won the critical resources they need and that patients need," said Caroline Lucas, executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. "This historic agreement will set a higher standard for the healthcare industry nationwide."

      Kaiser Permanente is one of the nation's largest integrated health systems. It offers health insurance, employs about 24,000 physicians and serves nearly 13 million members nationwide.

      The deal offers employees "competitive wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable job training opportunities that support their economic well-being, advance our shared mission, and keep Kaiser Permanente a best place to work and receive care," Kaiser management said in a written statement.

      Barbara Feder Ostrov is editorial director, business of medicine, for Medscape/WebMD.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.