Asthma Severity Higher Among LGBTQ+ Population

HONOLULU — Sexual and gender minority (SGM) people are at increased risk for asthma severity compared with non-SGM people, and asthma is especially exacerbated in SGM persons who use e-cigarettes compared with heterosexuals.

These findings come from a study of asthma severity among SGM people, with a special focus on the contribution of tobacco, reported Tugba Kaplan, MD, a resident in internal medicine at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, Maryland.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study assessing asthma severity among SGM people in a nationally representative longitudinal cohort study," she said in an oral abstract session here at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) 2023 Annual Meeting.

There has been only limited research on the health status and health needs of SGM people, and most of the studies conducted have focused on issues such as HIV/AIDS, sexual health, and substance use, not respiratory health, she said.

Following the PATH

Kaplan and her colleague and husband Bekir Kaplan, MD, a biostatistician at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, and Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS, director of the tobacco treatment clinic at Johns Hopkins Medicine, drew on data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study, a nationally representative longitudinal cohort study with data on approximately 46,000 adults and adolescents in the United States.

The study uses self-reported data on tobacco use patterns; perceptions of risk and attitudes toward tobacco products; tobacco initiation, cessation, and relapse; and associated health outcomes.

The investigators combined data from three waves of the PATH Study, conducted from 2015 through 2019 on nonpregnant participants aged 18 years and older, and used mixed-effect logistic regression models to look for potential associations between sexual orientation and asthma severity.

They used standard definitions of asthma severity, based on lung function impairment measured by forced expiratory volume in 1 second and forced vital capacity, nighttime awakenings, use of a short-acting beta 2 -agonist for symptoms, interference with normal activity, and exacerbations requiring oral systemic corticosteroids.

The study also includes a sexual orientation question, asking participants, "do you consider yourself to be…" with the options "straight, lesbian or gay, bisexual, something else, don't know, or refused."

Based on these responses, Kaplan and colleagues studied a total sample of 1815 people who identify as SGM and 12,879 who identify as non-SGM.

Risks Increased

In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, race/ethnicity, tobacco use, body mass index, physical activity, and asthma medication use, the authors found that, compared with non-SGM people, SGM respondents were significantly more likely to have had asthma attacks requiring steroid use in the past years (odds ratio [OR], 1.47; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.01 - 2.15), asthma interfering with daily activities in the past month (OR, 1.33; CI, 1.10 - 1.61), and shortness of breath in any week over the 30 days (OR, 1.82; CI, 1.32 - 2.51). There was no significant difference between the groups in inhaler use over the past month, however.

They also found two interactions in the logistic regression models, one between urgent care visits and respondents who reported using both regular tobacco and e-cigarettes (dual users), and between exclusive e-cigarette use and waking up at night.

Among dual users, SGM respondents had a nearly fourfold greater risk for asthma attacks requiring urgent care visits compared with non-SGM respondents (OR, 3.89; CI, 1.99 - 7.63).

In contrast, among those who never used tobacco, there were no significant differences between the sexual orientation groups in regard to asthma attacks requiring urgent care visits.

Among those who reported using e-cigarettes exclusively, SGM respondents were nearly eight times more likely to report night awakening compared with non-SGM users (OR, 7.81; CI, 2.93 - 20.8).

Among never users, in contrast, there was no significant difference in nighttime disturbances.

Possible Confounders

The data suggest that "in the context of chronic illnesses like asthma, it is crucial to offer patients the knowledge and tools required to proficiently handle their conditions," Kaplan said, adding that the differences seen between SGM and non-SGM respondents may be due to healthcare disparities among SGM people that result in nonadherence to regular follow-ups.

in an interview with Medscape Medical News, Jean Bourbeau, MD, MSc, who was a moderator for the session but was not involved in the study, commented that "we have to be very careful before making any conclusions, because this population could be at high risk for different reasons, and especially, do they get the same attention in terms of the care that is provided to the general population, and do they get access to the same medication?"

Nonetheless, Bourbeau continued, "I think this study is very important, because it shows us how much awareness we need to determine differences in populations, and [sexual orientation] is probably one thing that nobody had considered before, and for the first time we are now considering these potential differences in our population."

American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) 2023 Annual Meeting. Presented October 9, 2023.

The authors did not report a study funding source. Kaplan and Bourbeau reported having no relevant financial relationships.

