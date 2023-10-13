News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, October 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      New Tool to Guide Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

      Pauline Anderson

      October 13, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      User-friendly transjugular intracardiac echocardiography (TJ-ICE)–guided transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) lowers the rate of atrioventricular block requiring permanent pacemaker implantation (PPMI) and has minimal complications, results of a new study suggest.

      Researchers developed TJ-ICE–guided TAVR to facilitate implanting a heart valve at an optimal depth, guided by direct visualization of the membranous septum (MS) during the procedure.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The single-center study included 163 patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) from an ongoing registry, mean age 85 years, 71% women, and median Society of Thoracic Surgeons score of 6.3%, who underwent TAVR.

      • The primary endpoint was the incidence at 30 days of PPMI; secondary endpoints included the feasibility of TJ-ICE–guided TAVR and safety, including complications related to TJ-ICE.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Although all patients underwent valve placement in the proper anatomical location, moderate paravalvular leakage (PVL) occurred in four patients, and a second valve was required in two patients, resulting in a device success of 96.3%.

      • New PPMI within 30 days was required in 11 patients (6.7%), all because of complete atrioventricular block; patients with baseline right bundle branch block (RBBB) had a higher incidence of new PPMI than did those without RBBB (23.8% vs 4.2%; P < .001).

      • Patients whose device was implanted inside the MS had a significantly lower incidence of new PPMI (overall 2.1% vs 13.4%; P = .005); this finding was consistent in patients with baseline RBBB (6.7% vs 66.7%; P = .004) or without RBBB (1.2% vs 8.2%; P = .041).

      • By 30 days, there was one death, which occurred as a result of bleeding in a patient with liver cirrhosis after a successful TAVR procedure; four patients experienced disabling strokes, and vascular complications developed in 16 patients.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The study demonstrated the "notable feasibility and safety" of TJ-ICE–guided TAVR, the authors write. They point to the "strong association of TAV position with new PPMI rate, which was clearly visualized by ICE during the procedure."

      In an accompanying editorial, Thomas Bartel, MD, PHD, Flexdoc Inc, Düsseldorf, Germany, noted that the study is the first to report a clinical benefit using a TJ-ICE approach, although barriers such as cost and lack of expertise could prevent interventional cardiologists from taking full advantage of ICE monitoring during TAVR, and further research is warranted.

      Randomized and prospective trials comparing the accuracy, reproducibility, and outcomes of ICE guidance vs guidance by transesophageal echocardiography, and pure fluoroscopy and angiography, "need to be performed before ICE imaging is adopted as the primary non-radiographic imaging modality for TAVR."

      SOURCE:

      The study was carried out by Tsutomu Murakami, MD, Department of Cardiology, Tokai University School of Medicine, Isehara, Japan, and colleagues. It was published online October 3, 2023 in JACC: Asia.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The retrospective nonrandomized design has inherent limitations. The choice of intraprocedural imaging modality was decided based on heart team discussion, which may have introduced selection bias. Operators' implantation skills could have influenced the results although most cases involved highly experienced board-certified operators. The limited number of subjects and the relatively low event rates preclude definitive conclusions.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Murakami has no relevant conflicts of interest; see paper for disclosures of other study authors. Bartel has no relevant conflicts of interest.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.