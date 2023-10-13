New Tool to Guide Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

TOPLINE:

User-friendly transjugular intracardiac echocardiography (TJ-ICE)–guided transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) lowers the rate of atrioventricular block requiring permanent pacemaker implantation (PPMI) and has minimal complications, results of a new study suggest.

Researchers developed TJ-ICE–guided TAVR to facilitate implanting a heart valve at an optimal depth, guided by direct visualization of the membranous septum (MS) during the procedure.

METHODOLOGY:

The single-center study included 163 patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) from an ongoing registry, mean age 85 years, 71% women, and median Society of Thoracic Surgeons score of 6.3%, who underwent TAVR.

The primary endpoint was the incidence at 30 days of PPMI; secondary endpoints included the feasibility of TJ-ICE–guided TAVR and safety, including complications related to TJ-ICE.

TAKEAWAY:

Although all patients underwent valve placement in the proper anatomical location, moderate paravalvular leakage (PVL) occurred in four patients, and a second valve was required in two patients, resulting in a device success of 96.3%.

New PPMI within 30 days was required in 11 patients (6.7%), all because of complete atrioventricular block; patients with baseline right bundle branch block (RBBB) had a higher incidence of new PPMI than did those without RBBB (23.8% vs 4.2%; P < .001).

Patients whose device was implanted inside the MS had a significantly lower incidence of new PPMI (overall 2.1% vs 13.4%; P = .005); this finding was consistent in patients with baseline RBBB (6.7% vs 66.7%; P = .004) or without RBBB (1.2% vs 8.2%; P = .041).

By 30 days, there was one death, which occurred as a result of bleeding in a patient with liver cirrhosis after a successful TAVR procedure; four patients experienced disabling strokes, and vascular complications developed in 16 patients.

IN PRACTICE:

The study demonstrated the "notable feasibility and safety" of TJ-ICE–guided TAVR, the authors write. They point to the "strong association of TAV position with new PPMI rate, which was clearly visualized by ICE during the procedure."

In an accompanying editorial, Thomas Bartel, MD, PHD, Flexdoc Inc, Düsseldorf, Germany, noted that the study is the first to report a clinical benefit using a TJ-ICE approach, although barriers such as cost and lack of expertise could prevent interventional cardiologists from taking full advantage of ICE monitoring during TAVR, and further research is warranted.

Randomized and prospective trials comparing the accuracy, reproducibility, and outcomes of ICE guidance vs guidance by transesophageal echocardiography, and pure fluoroscopy and angiography, "need to be performed before ICE imaging is adopted as the primary non-radiographic imaging modality for TAVR."

SOURCE:

The study was carried out by Tsutomu Murakami, MD, Department of Cardiology, Tokai University School of Medicine, Isehara, Japan, and colleagues. It was published online October 3, 2023 in JACC: Asia.

LIMITATIONS:

The retrospective nonrandomized design has inherent limitations. The choice of intraprocedural imaging modality was decided based on heart team discussion, which may have introduced selection bias. Operators' implantation skills could have influenced the results although most cases involved highly experienced board-certified operators. The limited number of subjects and the relatively low event rates preclude definitive conclusions.

DISCLOSURES:

Murakami has no relevant conflicts of interest; see paper for disclosures of other study authors. Bartel has no relevant conflicts of interest.

