TOPLINE:

DMT310, a novel topical treatment applied once per week, appears to be safe and effective for moderate-to-severe acne.

METHODOLOGY:

Poor patient compliance with topical acne therapies is a common clinical challenge.

In a 12-week, randomized, controlled, phase 2b trial of 181 patients 12 years of age and older, researchers investigated the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of DMT310, a powdered mixture of Spongilla lacustris for treating moderate-to-severe acne. (In vitro studies have found that components of S. lacustris, a freshwater sponge, have effects that include antimicrobial activity against Cutibacterium acnes and anti-inflammatory activity in human keratinocytes).

The study's primary efficacy endpoint was the absolute change in inflammatory lesion (IL) count from baseline to week 12.

Endpoint success was defined as an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1 and at least a two-grade improvement from baseline at week 12.

TAKEAWAY:

Of the 181 patients, 91 received DMT310 (applied once a week to the face and washed off after 10 to 15 minutes), and 90 received placebo.

Patients in the DMT310 arm showed a significantly greater mean reduction in the number of inflammatory lesions at week 12 compared with those in the placebo arm (–15.64 vs –10.84, respectively; P < .001).

Similarly, patients in the DMT310 arm showed a significantly greater mean reduction in the number of noninflammatory lesions at week 12 compared with those in the placebo arm (–18.26 vs –12.41, respectively; P < .001).

At week 12, endpoint success based on IGA scores also significantly favored patients in the DMT310 arm compared with those in the placebo arm (44.40% vs 17.78%; P < .001).

IN PRACTICE:

This study is too preliminary to have practice application. The researchers concluded that the findings "support further study of DMT310 in larger, confirmatory phase 3 trials."

SOURCE:

Lawrence F. Eichenfield, MD, professor of dermatology and pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, led the research. The study was published online June 7 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

LIMITATIONS:

The analysis did not include an active comparator group and it enrolled a limited number of Asian patients.

DISCLOSURES:

Eichenfield disclosed that he is a consultant to Dermata, which is developing DMT310, as were three other authors of the study. One author is a company employee. the remaining authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.