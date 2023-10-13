News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, October 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Doublet Therapy Ups Survival in Metastatic Prostate Cancer

      Megan Brooks

      October 13, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Adoption of doublet therapy — androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) combined with either docetaxel or an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor — has led to a clinically meaningful increase in long-term survival in men with de novo metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, Swedish registry data show.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The use of doublet therapy has increased significantly in Sweden in recent years given the growing body of evidence demonstrating that doublet therapy improves survival in individuals with de novo metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

      • Investigators wanted to see whether the increasing use of doublet therapy in this patient population has improved survival when taking various other factors into consideration.

      • The analysis, which included 11,382 men diagnosed with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer in Sweden from 2008-2020 and registered in the country's National Prostate Cancer Register, explored the use of doublet therapy over time and its association with survival, adjusting for age, comorbidities, and cancer characteristics.

      • The researchers estimated average 5-year and 10-year survival over time using a survival model.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • During the study period, patients exhibited a shift toward less advanced prostate cancer, with median prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels at diagnosis decreasing from 145 to 107 ng/mL in men with metastatic disease.

      • Upfront treatment with doublet therapy in these men simultaneously increased from 1% in 2016 to 44% in 2020.

      • Adjusted 5-year overall survival increased from 26% between 2008-2012 to 35% in the period 2017-2020; in the 5 years following diagnosis, patients' mean survival increased by about 6 months between 2008-2012 and 2017-2020.

      • The percentage of patients still alive at 10 years doubled from 9% in 2008 to 18% in 2020. Improvements were greater in men younger than 80 years old.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "A clinically meaningful increase in long-term survival was observed in men diagnosed with de novo [metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer] between 2008 and 2020 in Sweden. We argue that the main reason for this improvement was the increased upfront use of doublet therapy," the authors concluded.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Christian Corsini, MD, of Uppsala University in Sweden, was published online October 2 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Although there were no substantial changes in the diagnostic workup, unmeasured and unknown changes over the years may have affected survival.  The researchers lacked information on PSA levels during follow-up, and therefore could not assess progression-free survival. Some upfront docetaxel use was not captured before 2017.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received funding from the Swedish Cancer Society and Region Uppsala. The authors reported no relevant financial relationships.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on X (formerly Twitter) and  Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.